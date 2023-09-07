REGION 1

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Central Clarion;1;0;2;0;106;33

Punxsutawney;1;0;2;0;101;6

St. Marys;1;0;2;0;48;14

DuBois;1;0;1;1;54;50

Bradford;0;1;1;1;34;56

Moniteau;0;1;1;1;34;34

Karns City;0;1;0;2;42;76

Brookville;0;1;0;2;34;97

REGION 2

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;106;13

Brockway1;0;2;0;56;13

Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;46;57

Union/ACV;1;0;1;1;43;33

Keystone;0;1;0;2;13;60

Ridgway;0;1;0;2;14;68

Smethport;0;1;0;2;7;85

Kane;0;1;0;2;6;99

REGION 3

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;0;102;49

Bucktail;1;0;2;0;73;53

Cameron Co.;0;0;2;0;34;19

Coudersport;0;0;1;1;48;34

Elk Co. Catholic;0;1;0;2;36;69

Sheffield;0;2;0;2;53;113

WEEK 2 SCORES

THURSDAY, Aug. 31

Non-Region

Moniteau 34, Elk Co. Catholic 14

St. Marys 28, Ridgway 14

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

Non-Region

Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6, stopped at the 7:53 mark of third quarter

Struthers, Ohio 48, Brookville 7

Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6

Brockway 14, DuBois 13, OT

Bradford 34, Coudersport 12

Union/ACV 24, Keystone 13

Punxsutawney 57, Kane 6

Bucktail 28, West Branch 27

Region 3

Otto-Eldred 67, Sheffield 27

Cameron Co. 14, Smethport 0

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Region 1

Kane at St. Marys

Region 2

Smethport at Port Allegany

Region 3

Elk Co. Catholic at Bucktail

Non-Region

Keystone at Brookville

Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley

Central Clarion at Union/A-C Valley

Otto-Eldred at Bradford

DuBois at Northern Bedford

Karns City at Ridgway

Cameron County at Moniteau

Coudersport at Brockway

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Non-Region

Montrose at Sheffield, 3 p.m.

