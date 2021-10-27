LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;8;1;8;1;273;177
Karns City;7;1;8;1;358;106
Ridgway;6;3;6;3;236;169
Brookville;6;3;6;3;247;128
DuBois;5;3;5;4;227;102
Kane;3;6;3;6;166;260
Central Clarion;4;3;3;4;199;214
Punxsutawney;2;6;2;6;147;156
Moniteau;1;7;1;7;96;280
Bradford;0;9;0;9;164;395
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;4;1;6;2;237;154
Redbank Valley;4;1;8;1;392;58
Union-ACV;2;2;6;2;273;94
Brockway;3;2;4;5;180;189
Elk Co. Catholic;1;4;3;5;146;224
Bucktail;0;4;0;8;75;271
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;1;7;2;219;78
Port Allegany;3;1;4;4;204;205
Coudersport;3;2;4;4;208;191
Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;5;175;206
Cameron Co.;2;3;4;4;210;175
Sheffield;0;4;0;8;30;447
WEEK 9 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 22
Large School
Ridgway 14, Brookville 13
Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10
St. Marys 43, Kane 19
Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13
Karns City 55, Bradford 8
Small School South
Redbank Valley 28, Union/ACV 6
Brockway 39, Bucktail 0
Keystone 48, Elk Co. Catholic 20
Small School North
Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14
Coudersport 6, Smethport 0
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Small School North
Otto-Eldred 77, Sheffield 0
WEEK 10 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 29
Large School
DuBois at Karns City
Non-League
Brookville at Brockway
St. Marys at Tyrone
Central Clarion at Clearfield
Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway
Bradford at Bald Eagle Area
Keystone at Moniteau
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney
Kane at Port Allegany
Coudersport at Union/A-C Valley
Cameron County at Bucktail
Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley