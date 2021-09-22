LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;4;0;4;0;162;46

Brookville;4;0;4;0;132;33

Karns City;3;0;4;0;158;44

St. Marys;3;1;3;1;92;71

Kane;2;2;2;2;65;100

DuBois;1;2;1;3;55;68

Central Clarion;0;2;0;3;34;115

Punxsutawney;0;3;0;3;35;118

Moniteau;0;3;0;3;26;107

Bradford;0;3;0;3;62;154

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;2;0;3;0;82;56

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;2;1;33;69

Redbank Valley;1;1;3;1;185;34

Brockway;1;1;1;3;60;97

Union-ACV;0;1;2;1;139;28

Bucktail;0;1;0;3;26;82

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;2;0;4;0;159;39

Cameron Co.;1;1;2;1;58;75

Port Allegany;1;1;1;2;78;71

Coudersport;1;1;1;2;102;41

Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;3;34;143

Sheffield;0;2;0;4;12;244

WEEK 4 RESULTS

FRIDAY, Sept. 17

Large School

Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14

St. Marys 41, Punxsutawney 21

Ridgway 56, Bradford 19

Karns City 44, Moniteau 6

DuBois 34, Kane 6

Small School

Non-Division

Union/A-C Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0

Smethport 40, Bucktail 0

Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic, canceled

Keystone at Cameron County, canceled

Coudersport at Brockway, canceled

SATURDAY, Sept. 18

Small School

Non-Division

Redbank Valley 55, Sheffield 6

Maplewood 18, Brockway 7

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 24

Large School

Karns City at Brookville

Central Clarion at St. Marys

Ridgway at DuBois

Punxsutawney at Kane

Bradford at Moniteau

Small School South

Brockway at Redbank Valley

Elk County Catholic at Union/ACV, at Union

Bucktail at Keystone

Small School North

Sheffield at Cameron County

Otto-Eldred at Smethport

SATURDAY, Sept. 25

Small School South

Coudersport at Port Allegany, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 1

Large School

Moniteau at Brookville

Kane at Central Clarion

St. Marys at Karns City

Punxsutawney at Ridgway

DuBois at Bradford

Small School Non-Division

Redbank Valley at Smethport

Port Allegany at Union/ACV, at A-C Valley

Cameron County at Elk Co. Catholic

Bucktail at Coudersport

Brockway at Otto-Eldred

SATURDAY, Oct. 2

Small School Non-Division

Keystone at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

 

