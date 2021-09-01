LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;1;0;1;0;24;7

Brookville;1;0;1;0;36;6

Kane;1;0;1;0;21;6

Karns City;0;0;1;0;35;17

DuBois;0;0;0;1;7;27

Central Clarion;0;0;0;1;7;38

Punxsutawney;0;0;0;0;0;0

St. Marys;0;1;0;1;7;24

Moniteau;0;1;0;1;6;21

Bradford;0;1;0;1;6;36

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;1;0;1;0;22;20

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;20;6

Brockway;1;0;1;0;28;20

Redbank Valley;0;1;0;1;20;22

Union-ACV;0;1;0;1;20;28

Bucktail;0;1;0;1;6;20

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;1;0;1;0;49;6

Cameron Co.;1;0;1;0;28;27

Port Allegany;1;0;1;0;34;0

Coudersport;0;1;0;1;27;28

Sheffield;0;1;0;1;6;49

Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;1;0;34

WEEK 1 RESULTS

FRIDAY, Aug. 27

D9 Large School

Brookville 36, Bradford 6

Kane 21, Moniteau 6

Ridgway 24, St. Marys 7

Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, canceled

D9 Small School South

Keystone 22, Redbank Valley 20

Elk County Catholic 20, Bucktail 6

Brockway 28, Union/A-C Valley 20

D9 Small School North

Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27

Non-Conference

Clearfield 27, DuBois 7

Slippery Rock 38, Central Clarion 7

Karns City 35, Girard 17

SATURDAY, Aug. 28

D9 Small School North

Port Allegany 34, Otto-Eldred 0

Smethport 49, Sheffield 6

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

Large School

Brookville at DuBois

Karns City at Punxsutawney

St. Marys at Bradford

Kane at Ridgway

Central Clarion at Moniteau, canceled

Small School Non-Division

Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley

Sheffield at Union/A-C Valley

Brockway at Smethport

Coudersport at Elk Co. Catholic

Bucktail at Cameron Co.

Keystone at Port Allegany

 

