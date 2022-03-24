BROOKVILLE — With four straight District 9 Class 2A team titles in hand, the Brookville Raiders track and field team starts a quest for five straight next Tuesday with their dual meet opener at home against Oil City.
Head coach Dan Murdock has a 47-athlete roster to form a lineup that will contend for a team title, or at least some state-qualifying finishes come late May.
Always optimistic, Murdock has something to work with to get going with five athletes who competed at the state meet last year — seniors Ian Pete, Hunter Geer, Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster, and sophomore Jack Gill — along with some other district qualifiers.
“The goals are always the same: Win at least one dual meet, win districts, get as many kids to states as possible, get as many state medals as possible,” said Murdock. “The biggest goals are improvement of each individual and getting as many kids involved in the sport as possible.”
Pete is the lone individual state qualifier returning. He went to states in the 110-meter hurdles as a D9 runner-up while also finishing third in the 300 hurdles. At states, Pete finished 16th in the 110s.
“He’ll look to qualify in both hurdle races and be in the hunt to win them both, but he’ll will have a big challenge from (Punxsutawney’s defending champion in both Tyler Elliott),” said Murdock, who added that Pete will likely be a factor in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Dual-sport senior Hunter Geer was part of the D9 champion eighth-place medaling 4x100 relay that graduated Jace Miner, Jack Krug and Kyle MacBeth. At districts, he was also fourth in the 100 dash, fifth in the high jump and ninth in the long jump.
“Hunter is one of the top returning sprinters in District 9,” Murdock said. “He’s such a good all-around athlete. Whether it’s on the baseball field, hitting the shot to send the basketball team to the state finals, or delivering on a promise to Froni to get a dunk for him, I look for Hunter to be in the mix in all of his events. Plus he has the experience of running in the state meet from the 4x100 medal-winning team. With some more reps this year, I expect some nice improvements in both the high and long jumps for Hunter.”
Doolittle, McMaster and Gill were part of the 4x800 relay that finished second at districts to punch its ticket to states where it placed 17th. All three will be factors again on the relay and middle distance events. Doolittle, McMaster and Gill finished 4-5-10 in the 800 at districts.
“Calvin will be another senior leader on the team,” Murdock said. “After becoming a state medalist in swimming as part of a relay, the goal will be the same for the 4x8 this year. Garner and Jack have been looking great in workouts so far and will be factors from 400 to 1600 meters. All three of those guys have great range and will make us pretty solid in the middle distances.”
Junior John Colgan is the other returning district-qualifying jumper who had a productive indoor season. He was eighth at districts in the long jump while senior Cooper Shall was a D9 qualifier in the long jump and finished 12th while at Clarion-Limestone.
“John had a solid indoor season and is poised to do well in both horizontal jumps,” Murdock said. “The triple jump is his best event and may be the most competitive event in D9 this year. He has goals of hitting the state qualifying distance.”
Junior Brody Barto finished 11th in the pole vault.
The team’s lone district point scorer in throws, senior Hunter Smith who was fourth in the javelin, will miss the season after surgery on his knee that he injured during football season.
Shall ran on C-L’s sixth-place 4x400 relay while the Raiders’ other returning district qualifier is sophomore hurdler Ian Clowes, who was 15th in the 110 hurdles.
From there, Murdock thinks he has some newcomers on the roster, including a 18-man freshman class that could more than capably help fill in the gaps left by graduated standouts.
“The relays are always wide open,” Murdock said. “We will rely on a bunch of newer guys to fill in the missing spots from graduation, but I think we should be in the hunt in all three relays. From the early workouts, we have a lot of talent in the younger guys. It will just be a matter of figuring out where they belong. We have a decent number of guys who had some fantastic results in their fall and/or winter sports, so we are hoping to capitalize on that momentum this spring.”
The rest of the combined coaching staff on both teams includes girls’ head coach Doug Roseman, Ryan Young and Dana MacBeth, John MacBeth and Hannah Sansom, and volunteer throwing coach Amber Siar.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dakotah Davis, Calvin Doolittle, Shawn Foster, Hunter Geer, Ryan Geer, Bay Harper, Garner McMaster, Logan Oakes, Ian Pete, Cooper Shall, Kenny Spellman.
Juniors: Brody Barto, Brecken Cieleski, John Colgan, Lucas Haight, Hunter Rupp, Truman Sharp.
Sophomores: Ian Clowes, Michael Colgan, Brad Fiscus, Caiden George, Jack Gill, Charlie Krug, Brady Means, Quinton Perry, Jack Pete, Ryker Selnekovic, Nick Shaffer.
Freshmen: Austin Brosius, Egan Dennison, Lucas Gaston, Kellan Haines, Cole Householder, Kyle Lasher, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Luke McKinley, Gannon McMaster, Jacob Murdock, Tyler Owens, Ezra Parson, Damion Rittenhouse, Brayden Ross, Jacob Semeyn, Holden Shaffer, Daniel Turner.