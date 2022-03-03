CLARION — Up since the wee hours dealing with a stomach virus, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel finished his long Saturday walking off the mat at Clarion University’s Tippin flashing four fingers toward the cheering crowd.
Reinsel’s dominating District 9 career wrapped up with four titles and a perfect record against district foes. He breezed through the 132-pound bracket with a pin and two technical falls, the last claiming the title with a 15-0 win early in the third period over Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick.
It’s the fourth Raider to win four titles as the 37-2 as Reinsel joins Jason Gilligan, Eli Morres and Taylor Ortz in that select group. Among District 9 Class 2A wrestlers, Reinsel is the 11th to win four championships.
“Coach has been preaching that to me for four years (dominating the district) and I’m still undefeated against district opponents and that’s definitely an accolade I’m proud of, because not many can say they did that,” said the Lehigh University-bound Reinsel. “Now it’s looking on to some District 10 guys (at Sharon) and maybe another D9 guy and then it’s on to states.”
But he had some personal maintenance to take care of before he got on the mat.
“I feel good right now, just a little tired. I had a stomach bug yesterday,” Reinsel said. “But I conquered that through the night, woke up and was a little bit overweight and had to run and then I came here and did my best.”
“That’s what champions and leaders do,” said Klepfer of Reinsel rebounding from some illness to win his fourth title. “When things aren’t perfect, they still find a way to get things done. He’s just so tough on top that it makes things really difficult on people. He’s the kid everyone wants to coach and he doesn’t miss workouts, gets all the workouts in and he’s a fantastic leader. He does anything for the team, moves around the lineup and I’m happy for him. He’s earned everything he’s gotten.”
Ranked No. 2 by papowerwrestling.com going into this week, Reinsel is secure at the No. 3 all-time wins spot in program history at 136-20. Only Ortz (156-16) and Morres (151-16) are ahead of him. He recently passed state champions Colby Whitehill (132) and Brock Zacherl (130).
Headed to Sharon, he’ll look to gun for a third state medal, his first two were fourth-place finishes. Reinsel tries to join another select group of three-time state medaling Raiders with five already in the club — Ortz, Whitehill, Zacherl, Gilligan and Caleb Hetrick.
“I just need to approach (regionals and states) the same way I did the other three years, just listen to Coach K, keep my weight under control and hopefully not get another stomach bug and continue dominating like I have been all year.”
Reinsel became just the second D9 wrestler to claim four individual titles while also wrestling on four D9 Dual championship teams. Since the dual meet title era began in 1999, only Ridgway’s Garret Pisani had achieved that feat and coincidentally he was on hand Saturday being inducted into the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Reinsel’s Outstanding Wrestler Award was the program’s ninth overall and first since Caleb Hetrick won it back in 2018. It’s the fourth OW for the Raiders in the past seven years with Ortz in 2016, Gavin Park in 2018 and Hetrick prior to Reinsel.