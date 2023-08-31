ST. MARYS — As great as things were over the weekend for the Brookville Raiders soccer team in its season-opening Kramer Memorial Tournament title run, Monday’s frustrating late 4-3 loss at St. Marys dampened things at least a little.
While Raiders head coach Dave Reitz is certainly upbeat about the long season still ahead, Monday’s loss was a gut punch.
“It’s one of those tough losses that can really galvanize a group of young men,” Reitz summed up on Tuesday.
Playing their third game in four days and leading 3-1 with just over 20 minutes left when Steven Plyler scored off a Daniel Turner assist at the 20:58 mark.
However, St. Marys’ Lucasz Curtis cut it to 3-2 with 14 minutes remaining, then the Dutch tied it up with 1:34 left on the clock on a goal by Luke Anderson off an assist from Casey Young. The Dutch went ahead for good with 31 seconds on the clock when Curtis set up Liam Brem for the game-winner.
The Raiders looked to have tied the game with 11 seconds remaining, but the goal was disallowed due to goalie interference. Reitz wasn’t convinced at the time that the call was correct and after watching video of the flurry inside the goalie box where bodies were flying everywhere, he didn’t change his opinion.
Combined with his team giving up a late lead and getting denied a would-be tying goal from Austin Brosius, Reitz continued to spin it positive in the context of building a successful season.
“I think yesterday’s match is going to prove to be a huge springboard for the rest of the season,” Reitz said. “If there’s ever been a loss that you can use to absolutely infuriate a group of young men, it was yesterday.”
In the first half, Maddox Harmon scored at the 31:46 mark off a pass from Caleb Kornbau. Brad Fiscus set up Isaac Rietz with 6:07 remaining before the half that saw them lead 2-1. The Dutch’s first-half goal came from Anderson on a pass from Jason McAnany.
Dutch goalie Carter Dush made six saves while the Raiders keeper Gannon McMaster stopped 16 shots.
The Raiders are off until next Tuesday at home against Karns City starting at 5 p.m.