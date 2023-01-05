On Page B1 is a collage of the 2022 Jeffersonian Democrat’s sports pictures of the year, summing up another interesting and fun season in the coverage area that includes Brookville and its high school teams along with Clarion-Limestone.
It’s a project I’ve put together for at least a decade and it’s a blast going through the previous year’s calendar to find the best pictures with the context of how big the event was to the news cycle.
Most have something to do with a big story and a few are just good pictures, a nice reaction. Many are reactions to winning and celebrating. There are usually a few team pictures after winning titles and that was certainly the case this past year.
As I finished up the project of nearly 50 pictures, sorting out how they fit the best and how big they should be in relation to others and making it look as graphically sound as possible, I realized that I missed a significant moment that didn’t get on to collage.
Or maybe I didn’t. I deserved a little more.
Last February at the Brookville Area High School gymnasium, I was blessed to have the microphone in my hand to help Raiders Nation, as you could definitely call it, honor and celebrate, and say goodbye, to longtime equipment manager Mark Manfroni.
He did it for 35 years, serving eight different head coaches, including the coach who brought him into the program as a junior high coach and it was Randy Reitz who led Manfroni out of the locker room and into a gymnasium at this point with everyone chanting “Froni” and wearing white shirts with his name on it.
““I told Mark, ‘Come on buddy, we have to walk out here.’ He said, ‘I’m afraid.’ And I asked him what he was afraid of,” Reitz said. “I said, ‘Listen to them, they’re chanting your name. They love you.’”
“I can’t believe this,” he said.
Magical.
It was my favorite moment. Was it a sports moment? It happened at a basketball game, but it wasn’t a sports moment.
It was just a whole lot of love.
Thanks again, Froni.
STORY OF THE YEAR — In another year with plenty of titles, accomplishments and celebrations, one must go to last summer to find the story of the year.
I’ve never covered anything locally as unlikely as the Brookville Grays winning the Federation League title with a six-game victory in their best-of-seven finals series with the two-time defending champion DuBois Rockets.
Here was the setting:
— The Rockets took the first two games by scores of 5-0 and 9-1.
— Going into Game 3, the Rockets had won 70 of their last 74 games dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season, one of those a forfeit win, and outscored their foes by an average score of 8-2.
— The Grays had 14 straight losses to the Rockets on their back at that point.
Then came a crazy stretch where the Grays beat the Rockets four times in five days by scores of 3-0, 8-7, 5-4 and 6-2. In those four games, the Grays led only after six different innings, four of them of course being the final inning played in each game.
Sure, the Grays won the battle of attrition and there were key injuries to a couple of very good Rockets players that definitely changed the course of the series. But, nobody, maybe not even the baseball gods saw this one coming and it’ll endure as one of the great local championship stories ever.
The final out of Game 6 was recorded in almost the same spot in shallow right field where the Grays caught the clinching out in their last title in 2019 in a driving rainstorm. That title run was nearly as improbable, actually, but to beat the unbeatable Rockets four times in five days in close games to clinch the title, well, that was almost 1960 Pirates-like.
Emotionally, the run was fueled by the Grays’ desire to win it for their longtime manager Bob McCullough, who had endured more than one health scare last year. Expect him back, however, ready and loaded for another season at McKinley Field.
“I think everybody in the league had the perception that we were playing for second place because the Rockets were the Rockets, so we went into the third game and we were not going to not try hard,” said Jamison Rhoades, one of a handful of graduating BAHS seniors in the lineup. “Then we won and saw they were beatable. We started to get that mindset and it started to snowball and we kept getting momentum. Our confidence went up, they had some injuries and it’s just one of those things in baseball.
“The Grays go a lot deeper than a summer ball team. It’s Brookville baseball, it’s Bobby McCullough and it’s Grays baseball. To win a title for him the way this year has gone for him and his health, it’s pretty cool.”
After the Grays beat the Rockets to clinch the series, McCullough, who had his No. 9 jersey retired earlier in the finals, shared that it was the first time he’d worn his jersey to a Grays game in quite awhile.
“I wanted to look like the part, so I made sure I wore the uniform,” said an emotional McCullough afterward. “I hadn’t worn it in over a month and decided I’d better start wearing it.”
The timing was fitting. In his 64th season wearing a Grays uniform, the 85-year-old McCullough was part of the team’s 21st league championship since the Grays formed in the first summer after World War II in 1946. Of those 21, only a few involved a season where McCullough wasn’t involved with the team in some capacity.
With a nod to a lot of other athletes and teams and what they did in 2022, this was the top story of the year, without question.
SCARY MOMENT IN CINCY — In the summer of 2014 at Brookville’s Zufall Field during a regular-season Little League baseball game, two of the league’s top players squared off on the mound and plate.
The batter ripped a laser shot back to the mound and bounced off the chest of the pitcher, rolled away but not far enough to keep the defense from tossing the hitter out at first.
It was a stunning play, but mostly very scary as we all rushed to the mound to make sure the pitcher was OK. In the end, he was and went on to put together an impressive high school career in multiple sports as did the hitter.
It could have been much, much worse and it sort of reminded me what happened in the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati when Bills defensive back and Pittsburgh area native Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest — not heart attack — following a hit on the field. Watching it live, it appeared Hamlin may have had a delayed reaction as in a concussion following a hit. He was hit in the chest area by the shoulder of the player he tackled in Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. But it wasn’t a concussion related reaction.
There have been many, many first-take type of reactions to this incident from how the NFL has handled it — this is being written Tuesday afternoon — to how ESPN and the media have covered this unfortunate incident. Live when it happened and the time after, I thought ESPN did as well as it could have done.
But, this shouldn’t lead to another major mandate on dealing with the dangers of playing football. Not this incident, at least.
What this really could make the lower levels of the sport — high school specifically — think very hard about running a football event without a trainer and/or nearby ambulance service. Frankly, a high school football game running without at least one trainer on site, is insane. However, there is a shortage of these special people who really fill in plenty of gaps in running a scholastic sports program and schools are left with difficult situations.
One cannot eliminate all of the risks of playing football, so hopefully we see the reaction of the unfortunate accident regarding Mr. Hamlin lead to positive moves. Hamlin’s charity, for instance which is called “The Chasing M Foundation,” is a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks. It registered more than $4 million in donations just hours after Hamlin collapsed.
MITCHELL’S BIG NIGHT — As a heavy consumer of NBA basketball, I’ve been a subscriber to the NBA’s premium package called League Pass for the past handful of years. What that gives me is the ability to watch almost any game live every night when you combine it with the already-scheduled national games on the other channels like ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.
Many nights, especially the later ones that hit my work schedule best, I’m flipping around to the close games. Give me a group of games involving the Pelicans, Kings, Jazz, Nuggets and even Blazers and I’m going to be satisfied. And there’s always something going on.
Except for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For some stupid reason and even though I’m a premium subscriber of NBA programming, I’m blacked out from watching any Cavaliers games — live, that is, although one can watch soon after over on League Pass — not on national television. If the Cavs are on NBA TV, that’s blacked out as well, just like it is for everyone else.
Of course, the Cavs are the closest NBA market at 2 1/2 hours away.
I cannot purchase a package that includes Fox Sports Ohio, the network that carries the Cavaliers.
It’s frustrating, especially when Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell goes for 71 points Monday night — perhaps this time the game would be pre-empted by what happened on Monday Night Football. But Mitchell’s 71 is the first 70-plus performance since Devin Booker did it in 2017 and it’s just the 11th ever. Wilt Chamberlain owns five of those, including the all-time 100-spot in March of 1962. Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor are the other non-Wilts to get 70 or more.
I’m rooting for a non-Cav to get the next 70-pointer, because I just might have a chance to watch it live.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.