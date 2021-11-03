RIDGWAY — Erika Doolittle’s first trip to states came on a messy day, but it wasn’t mission impossible considering things got a bit more slippery after the first race of the day.
While the Brookville Lady Raiders freshman watched her brother run nearly two miles on the 3.1-mile course without a shoe to qualify for states in the race after her, Doolittle was able to navigate her way to an 11th place finish at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 1A Cross Country Championships.
As it turned out, Doolittle needed to finish in the top 15 to nab one of the top 10 non-team qualifying spots. That is, the 10 best times after taking out the top two teams in Cranberry and Elk County Catholic.
Doolittle finished in 22:19, landing within the range of time that head coach Doug Roseman felt she needed to be within to punch her ticket to this Saturday’s PIAA Championships in Hershey.
“As we always say, there’s no substitute for experience and getting them down there young is so vital because it takes a year or two to just get used to running a race with 260 people,” Roseman said. “Between 22:00 and 22:30 was the goal on a decent day, so I’d say that was her best performance ever.”
Doolittle helped lead the Lady Raiders to a third-place team finish behind the heavy favorites with the winner being decided on the higher finisher of the sixth-best runner because both teams tied with 70 points. Cranberry’s first non-scoring finisher was 33rd to ECC’s 52nd.
“The time didn’t matter because it was really muddy, so I wanted to get my place and start out strong and not let up,” said Doolittle. “I felt pretty good because I run pretty well in the mud, so it worked out pretty good.”
As it turned out, Doolittle needed a top-14 finish to land a state trip with the top-10 non-team qualifying finish capping out with a time of 22:33. Smethport’s Jenna Gregory won the race for the second straight year with a time of 20:25, 22 seconds ahead of ECC’s Grace Neubert.
“I’m honored. It feels good and feels like everything paid off,” said Doolittle.
Moniteau’s Hannah Burgoon was third, C-L’s Morgan McNaughton fourth, Northern Potter’s Courtney Martin fifth, ECC’s Sami Straub and Sophia Bille, Cranberry’s Karleigh Shaffer and Kelsey Hannah, and North Clarion’s Brynn Siegel finished ahead of Doolittle.
“We have splits for the kids on that course and most of the kids, and definitely Erika, it was her best quarter-mile, half-mile and best-two mile and she moved up in place,” assistant coach Dan Murdock said. “Even though it wasn’t her best final time, she was moving up on that and it’s kind of indicative of what the course was like after everybody had been through it one lap. It was that much slower.”
Teams need five runners to score and that’s all the Lady Raiders had and it was certainly enough for a third-place finish with 99 points, four points ahead of Brockway’s 103 with C-L rounding out the top five.
Senior Emily Martz (26th, 24:02), junior Anna Fiscus (27th, 24:04), sophomore Ella Fiscus (28th, 24:11) and senior Chloe Smith (37th, 25:28) turned in a tightly grouped team finish.
“That was the absolute best-case scenario,” Roseman said. “They knew that going in and that’s exactly what coach Murdock told them. If the planets lined up, or the stars, we could finish third and they didn’t finish far off second. The milesplit.com preview on-line didn’t mention them as a top-five team and they were far from sneaking in there to states with a top-two finish. Most of them ran a career-best performance if not a career-best time.
“We just loved their attitude this year. They did everything as well as they possible could have in my mind.”