CLARION — The latest Brookville Raiders freshman to capture a District 9 Class 2A wrestling title, Cole Householder added his name to the list when he nailed down the 120-pound title last Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Seeded No. 1 and ranked 15th in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings, Householder continued his strong rookie varsity season and win the five-man bracket with two wins, a pin of No. 6 seed Christian Rothermel of Port Allegany and then a 5-2 win over Redbank Valley’s No. 3 seed Cole Bish in the finals.
Householder had essentially earned the top seed with his 2-1 win over Bish back in December, but Bish had to avenge a late regular-season loss to Brockway’s No. 2 seed Colton Ross by pinning him in his semifinal bout.
The final had similar traits to their meeting back during holiday week as Householder took a 2-0 lead into the third period with a second-period reversal. Bish reversed Householder 46 seconds into the third period to tie it up, but Householder escaped 23 seconds later then took Bish down with 31 seconds left to set the final.
“I felt a little more confident in myself and knew I could wrestle a better match and hopefully beat him worse. I was a little rusty in December,” said Householder, who improved to 31-8. “As soon as I heard coach say ‘Swim to the head,’ I did that and he came right off.”
Of Householder’s eight losses, five have come to state-ranked wrestlers including the 126-pound D9 champion and 132-pound runner-up, Mark Palmer and Parker Pisarchick from Brockway.
Three others are ranked at 126, Benton’s Dylan Granahan and Aidan Kritzer at 9 and 15 in Class 2A, and Clearfield’s Brady Collins, No. 21 in 3A.
So quality losses, and a tough practice room both helped Householder get revved for the postseason run.
“A lot of it has to do is going with the older kids in the room like Owen (Reinsel) and Brayden (Kunselman) and getting whooped by them in the room,” Householder said. “You have to have a short memory and bounce right back. So whenever something like that happen, you can’t get down on yourself and stay up.”
Householder is the third current Raider to now have a D9 title as a ninth-grader, joining four-timer Reinsel and Kunselman.
“That’s a big step for Cole and it been his goal all year long, district champion, state qualfier, state placewinner,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “He does some things extremely well for a ninth-grader, stuff I have a hard time getting older kids to adjust to. His down blocking is so impressive for as young as he is. It’s really hard to get to his legs, so he does a really good job keeping people off his legs and wrestles at a very high pace.
“Even when he was up by one or two in the third period, we talk about not trying to let guys hang around in matches and just go out and get that winning takedown that’s going to put you up by three or four points so I was happy to see him do that.”