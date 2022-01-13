BROOKVILLE — What’s a meat grinder of a January wrestling schedule without the Ultimate Duals for the Brookville Raiders.
Last year’s limited schedule due to COVID mitigation had a trio of the Raiders, Chestnut Ridge and Burrell tangle for a round-robin schedule starting at a bleary-eyed 8 a.m.
This year’s it’s back to a big six-team field where each team will bite off five matchups against state-ranked dual meet teams as per papowerwrestling.com’s latest Class 2A rankings.
It’s No. 3 Chestnut Ridge, No. 5 Burrell, No. 11 Brookville, No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf, No. 19 Reynolds and No. 25 Saegertown.
“It’s a really good weekend,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I think there are six teams that are all bringing quality kids and there are going to be some good duals and a ton of good bouts. This might be the most even it’s been in a long time between all six, but I’d say Chestnut is the favorite at this point.”
So yeah, it’s Chestnut Ridge that’s the pre-event favorite that should feature plenty of good team and individual ranking matchups.
Last year, Chestnut Ridge went 2-0 in a three-team format with the Raiders and Burrell while Burrell went 1-1 and the Raiders 0-2 with two close losses. The Lions have been at the Duals since 2014.
The No. 3 Lions went into this week 5-0 and feature eight ranked wrestlers, all ranked in the top 16 and three in the top eight, which would be a predicted medal finish.
No. 5 Burrell features plenty of balance, although the Bucs have just two ranked wrestlers led by No. 4 113-pounder Cooper Hornack who was a state runner-up last year as a freshman. The Bucs, like Chestnut, have been at every event since 2014.
At No. 11, the host Raiders had five ranked wrestlers going into the week led by No. 3 Owen Reinsel at 132, No. 4 Brayden Kunselman at 138, No. 8 Bryce Rafferty at 215, No. 19 Logan Oakes at 120 and No. 20 Cole Householder at 126.
The Raiders are now the only team to have wrestled in every Duals since Reynolds missed last year’s event. They are 42-49 since the first event back in 1997.
No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf is back for the first time since 2012 and the Bison have a formidable lineup as well with six ranked wrestlers, three of them in the top eight.
Reynolds is the defending Class 2A state dual meet champion, but a dual loss to Greenville (36-24) earlier this year dropped the D10 Raiders down in the rankings ... for now. They’ve dominated the duals with an all-time record of 78-13. In December, the program won its 900th dual, amazingly in its 1,000th match.
Three Reynolds wrestlers are in the top 10 — No. 7 Chase Bell at 120, No. 7 Kane Kettering at 145 and No. 9 Jalen Wagner at 172.
Saegertown, the third D10 team with Reynolds and Fort LeBoeuf, is ranked No 25. The Panthers have four ranked wrestlers, two at No. 4 in Hunter Robison at 113 and Landon Caldwell at 189.
The time schedule is below with a two-mat format in the main gymnasium. Complete live coverage, of course, can be followed on Mega Rock’s facebook page.
8 a.m. — Reynolds vs. Saegertown, Fort LeBoeuf vs. Burrell.
9:30 a.m. — Brookville vs. Saegertown, Chestnut Ridge vs. Fort LeBoeuf.
11 a.m. — Brookville vs. Burrell, Chestnut Ridge vs. Reynolds.
12:30 p.m. — Burrell vs. Saegertown, Reynolds vs. Fort LeBoeuf.
2 p.m. — Chestnut Ridge vs. Saegertown, Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf.
3:30 p.m. — Chestnut Ridge vs. Burrell, Brookville vs. Reynolds.
5 p.m. — Burrell vs. Reynolds, Saegertown vs. Fort LeBoeuf.
6:30 p.m. — Brookville vs. Chestnut Ridge.
STATE RANKINGS, BY TEAM — From papowerwrestling.com, a subscription site with top-notch high school wrestling coverage from all over the state.
Chestnut Ridge, No. 3
106-Easton Mull, Fr., No. 11
120-Ross Dull, Sr., No. 4
126-Kobi Burkett, Jr., No. 16
132-Calan Bollman, Jr., No. 6
152-Trevor Weyandt, Sr., No. 11
160-Jack Moyer, Sr., No. 12
172-Luke Moore, Sr., No. 7
189-Daniel Moore, Sr., No. 10
Burrell, No. 5
113-Cooper Hornack, So., No. 4
215-Luke Boylan, Fr., No. 21
Brookville, No. 11
120-Logan Oakes, Sr., No. 19
126-Cole Householder, Fr., No. 20
132-Owen Reinsel, Sr., No. 3
138-Brayden Kunselman, Jr., No. 4
215-Bryce Rafferty, Sr., No. 8
Fort LeBoeuf, No. 13
106-Andy Przybycien, Sr., No. 22
120-Jake Bennett, So., No. 8
126-JoJo Przybycien, So., No. 6
152-Connor McChesney, So., No. 12
189-Dan Church, Jr., No. 6
215-John Duran, Fr., No. 22
Reynolds, No. 19
113-Logan Hammerschmidt, Jr., No. 25
120-Chase Bell, So., No. 7
145-Kane Kettering, Sr., No. 7
172-Jalen Wagner, Jr., No. 9
189-Braydon McClosky, Jr., No. 24
Saegertown, No. 25
106-Carter Beck, Fr., No. 9
113-Hunter Robison, Sr., No. 5
189-Landon Caldwell, Sr., No. 5
HWT-Josh Perrine, Sr., No. 16