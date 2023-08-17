Ron Ramolt figured out one way to get warmed up for the high school golf season.
The second-year Brookville Raiders coach and newly retired teacher went to Scotland in July to enjoy some of the “old country” flavor of the spot.
Asked to go by former students from way back — Bill Barrett, Josh Bish, Michael Smoose, Jason Hoffman and Ben Reynolds.
“The golfing guys were all celebrating their 50th birthdays and asked me if I wanted to go, so it was a retirement gift to myself. I told them I’d be their chaperone,” Ramolt said Tuesday.
Getting their on schedule turned out to be the biggest challenge as the original plan of four days of golf and two days of touring turned into three and one respectively.
“When we took off from Newark (N.J.) to Scotland, we were 10 minutes out and an engine blew. We knew that wasn’t good so they turned around and we lost another day and left the next day,” Ramolt laughed. “The story about getting there is much more amusing than the golf.”
In the travel flurry, Ramolt’s clothes and clubs were misplaced while Smoose’s clubs were a no-show. They eventually got those back as the trip was ending for Ramolt. Smoose, who is now the Director of Marketing & Fan Engagement at San Jose State University, shot an 82 at Royal Dornoch with borrowed clubs.
The guys also played at Castle Stewart and Nairn Golf Club while Smoose and Barrett stayed longer and got a round in at St. Andrews, or also known the Old Course.
“You definitely get a sense of history,” said Ramolt. “Royal Dornoch goes back to 1616 and everything you read about it, they try to scare you about being really window and it’s right by the ocean with all of the bunkers.
“You read in the literature that the ‘course is designed for error and recovery and not punishment.’ I’m not going to par the hole, but I won’t get a 12 either.”
Ramolt’s best advice for those considering making the trip: Stay longer.
“If I gave anybody advice, it’d be go for two weeks,” he said.
WILLIAMSPORT GLANCE — The Little League World Series got started Wednesday night in Williamsport and Pennsylvania has a team in the field, Media, located in suburban Philadelphia.
Media had quite a ride to win the Mid-Atlantic Region championship as it walked-off a 2-0 win over Washington, D.C., last Friday. With the score tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Skowronek blasted a two-run homer. It was Media’s first hit of the game.
So now with the World Series expanded to 10 teams from the United States, Media joins New Albany, Ohio; Smithfield, R.I.; Fargo, N.D.; Henderson, Nev.; Gray, Maine; Seattle, Wash.; Nolensville, Tenn.; Needville, Texas; and El Segundo, Calif.
Media opened with Needville Wednesday.
By the way, an unsolicited e-mail was sent to my account with Little League World Series odds, for what it’s worth. Sportsbetting.ag set the odds at 2 to 1 for Tennessee to win the U.S. title with North Dakota and Media set at 4/1. The international favorite is Curacao at 2/1.
For entertainment purposes of course.
BOOK READING UPDATE — Some quick takes on my continuing reading frenzy, with some very interesting titles:
— American Prometheus: It’s the book that the movie on Robert Oppenheimer is based on. Oppenheimer, of course, was the leading figure in developing the Atom Bomb that was used at the end of World War II. I haven’t seen the movie, wanted to read the book first and it was very thick reading, very detailed. It gives me great background going into movie watching, but man, I had to earn it.
— Triumph: It’s written by Jeremy Schaap on the 1936 Olympic Games and Jesse Owens. The book very closely follows the same path as the movie “Race” which I saw before finishing the book. Well worth doing both the book and movie.
— The Dirtiest Race in History: I did this one Audiobook style. Author Richard Moore worked hard on detailing the 1988 100-meter dash race at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Ben Johnson, Carl Lewis and a whole lot of drugs talk. It reminded me how big the hype was for this race and this time period. With Johnson getting stripped of his gold medal, it took awhile for the race to get its luster back when Usain Bolt came on the scene to blast the world away when he began winning golds at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
— One Pitch Away: It’s a recounting of the 1986 Major League Baseball postseason, which was an incredible playoff drama in both leagues. I wanted the Astros to beat the Mets so bad in the National League and then the Red Sox to beat the Mets in the World Series and got neither wish granted. I’m just starting this read, so I’m looking forward to a recounting of my wheelhouse years of fandom. I was 17 years old at that time and as about immersed in baseball as I ever was.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on X (Twitter) @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.