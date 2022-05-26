GROVE CITY — Seth Ray never threw a javelin in high school.
The Grove City College senior is throwing in the NCAA Division III Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.
It’s not that Ray missed his calling, but he’s tried just about everything in track and field. It just took him longer for the former Raiders quarterback to get to the spear, so to speak, and then shine.
“Not a chance,” Ray smiled Monday at the Brookville Area High School track. “Looking back at my freshman year, the high jump definitely was the main goal.”
Ray is seeded 16th out of 20 with a season-best throw of 192 feet, 1 inch that he turned in at a Grove City meet on April 13. His goal is to get to 200 feet and see what happens.
Nine D3 throwers are seeded at 200 feet or more, topped by Rowan’s Greg Poloso’s 230 feet, 11 inches.
“The goal now is 200 feet,” Ray said. “If I can do that, I’ll be looking at All American. It could happen. I’ve had yet to pop a big one. If my arm is feeling loose and my legs are bouncy, the jav could go a long way.”
He’s already working as an accountant in the Fox Chapel area, but another year of eligibility allowed him to add more to his already decorated resume at Grove City. He’s a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference Field Events MVP at its championship meets, two outdoor and one indoor, while winning a combined three PAC high jump titles (two outdoors, one indoor) and one triple jump (outdoors).
Ray dabbled in the decathlon as well and placed fifth at the 2019 All-Atlantic Region Championships. So he’s succeeded in multiple events while navigating through injury issues.
“In training for the multi stuff, the javelin was one of the events that I needed to learn,” Ray said. “I knew I could throw a football, so I picked up the javelin. The first time I threw it, it was super-underwhelming, like 35 meters (114 feet), not good. And then two weeks later, I threw 50-plus (164 feet-plus) and qualified for the regional meet and it was kind of a surprise to everyone.
“So after my sophomore year, we started training a little bit harder for the javelin and then COVID hit and we just kind of stopped and tried to figure out what to do. Then junior year, I hurt my knee.”
A knee injury messed up his jumping chances as the indoor season ended, although he was second in the high jump, third in the triple jump and fourth in the pole vault at the PACs in February. But at the PAC Outdoors, Ray was sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 7 inches, going off his opposite leg he uses on take-offs, impressively really.
“Going into this year, we had some plans and to be honest the javelin was Plan C, If I’m being honest,” Ray said. “I hurt knee again in high jump during indoors. Ideally, it would’ve been the (decathlon) but my knee couldn’t handle it.”
Oddly enough, the left knee that’s injured is Ray’s plant leg in the javelin and it’s not an issue.
Ray ran into another former Brookville Raider at Baldwin-Wallace’s Harrison Dillard Twilight on May 13. The two finished 1-2 with Ray going 191-1 and Hillsdale freshman Kyle MacBeth going 186-1.
“That was a really special meet, very interesting,” Ray said. “We almost threw in the dark and then they moved it to Saturday. Kyle was in eighth grade when I was a senior, so I never got a chance to throw or compete with him before.”
MacBeth throws in NCAA Division II at Hillsdale and his season-best throw of 195-10 ranked 37th nationally and missed the cut to advance.