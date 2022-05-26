PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gearing up for Moniteau’s ace righthander Branson Carson, the Brookville Raiders might have actually been “geering” up more instead.
Hunter Geer, that is.
The Raiders’ own righthander wound up outdueling the Warriors’ talented Slippery Rock University-bound pitcher in Brookville’s 4-2 win in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at Kuntz Field.
Credit the Raiders for grinding through some at-bats against Carson, whose maximum pitch count of 105 expired with two outs in the top of the sixth. By then, the Raiders were up 3-1.
Moniteau scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, but Geer held them off from there as the No. 5-seeded Raiders improved to 10-8 and land a semifinal berth against top-seeded Johnsonburg Thursday at Stern Field in DuBois starting at 3 p.m.
In the other semifinal, it’ll be Redbank Valley facing Karns City at Punxsutawney also on Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. The Class 2A Championship game is set for Memorial Day at Showers Field at a time to be announced.
“We were a five seed playing the four and now it’s playing the top seed. It’s house money. We weren’t supposed to be here by the numbers and if you looked at the schedule and how we performed, you probably don’t have us here anyway,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Why not? Let’s roll the ball out there, play seven innings and maybe the best team doesn’t win. We’ll take it.”
“We talked as a team and the other seniors and we were like, let’s play baseball past school and that’s what we’re doing,” said senior catcher Jamison Rhoades, who put the Raiders up for good with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie then doubled in the seventh and scored on Griffin Ruhlman’s single.
Graduation ceremonies were Wednesday night.
Tuesday, Geer scattered six hits on 96 pitches, striking out six and walking one. He navigated around four Raiders errors behind him, but was part of a big defensive play that saw him flip a squeeze bunt from Carson Ritts to nab the would-be tying run at the plate in Carson himself in the bottom of the sixth.
“Out of all the pitchers I’ve caught, he’s the one I know best,” Rhoades said. “We have a trust in each other. I’ll call a curve ball on a full count and he trusts that. I don’t think he shook me off one time today. It helped that he found a change-up today, which he hadn’t had all year and the last out was on that pitch. It was nice having that third pitch.”
Geer stranded two singles in the first, gave up a two-out single to Brock Matthews in the second. Matthews singled in Ritts, who was the lone batter to reach via a Geer walk. The last out of the second started a stretch where Geer retired 10 of 11 batters. The lone batter to reach was Jakub Obman, who doubled with one out in the third, moved to third on a throwing error, but was stranded there.
“I felt really good out there, especially once I got going in the third and fourth inning.” Geer said. “Things started to really feel good and I got rolling. The game plan was to throw strikes, make them put the ball in play and trust our defense.”
Carson struck out 15 in 5 1/3 innings in Moniteau’s 4-3 walk-off win over the Raiders in last year’s regular-season matchup in Butler. The Raiders knew that had to have a different approach, like getting creative in practice.
“The majority of it was us at practice where we had a pitching machine set up at 35 feet, throwing 65 mph, so we took our approach of being quick instead of long and a full swing,” Rhoades said. “Everyone choked up tonight and I don’t think I’ve ever done that before. I did that this game and I was trying to get the bat to the ball and his velocity took care of the rest.”
Bryce Rafferty’s two-out double over the head of left fielder Connor Ealy’s head on an 0-2 pitch from Carson in the fourth knotted the score at 1-1. The hit scored Ruhlman, who walked to lead off the inning.
Then in the fifth, Riley Smith led off with a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch, stole second, went to third on Hunter Roney’s groundout and after Carson struck out Owen Caylor, Rhoades flipped an outside offering by Carson on the first pitch into shallow right field for the 2-1 lead.
“Jamison with the go-ahead bleeder to right, I haven’t seen him take a ball that way for six weeks,” Weaver said. “He was hitting a pitch where it was and it was big and set everything into motion.”
“I meant to swing, but our approach was to get the bat on the ball,” Rhoades said. “With a guy throwing 86, that’s what we could hope for.”
The Raiders went up 3-1 in the top of the sixth without a single. A Moniteau infield error on a Geer grounder was followed by Carson hitting Carson Weaver with a pitch and then a walk to Rafferty to load the bases. With Smith up, Carson’s wild pitch allowed Geer to score, but that’s all the Raiders got although Carson left the game with two outs due to his pitch count hitting the playoff allotted 105-pitch mark during a walk to Roney to re-load the bases. Dawson Wallace got the final out.
Moniteau scored its second run in the sixth. Obman reached when Griffin Ruhlman misplayed a fly ball to shallow right field. Carson doubled and on the relay throw to third that was late to get Obman, the throw got away and out of play to allow him to score. Carson went to third.
Geer struck out Ealy and then Ritts’ squeeze play was turned into a huge out at the plate when Geer flipped to Rhoades to get Carson for the second out. Geer struck out Caden Roxbury to end the sixth, then retired three of four batters in the seventh to secure the win.
“We were very familiar with Branson and what he did to us last year with 15 Ks down there and he’s going to Slippery Rock,” Weaver summed up. “He’s very well coached and they will always be very well prepared and won’t make fundamental mistakes, so we knew we were going to have to play a tight game and it was very satisfying. We prepared for four days for this game and the guys bought in.”
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, May 21
DuBois CC 7,
Brookville 0
At Showers Field in DuBois, Brandin Anderson combined with Cole Sansom to strike out 13 batters while crushing grand slam home run in a five-run top of third as DuBois Central Catholic blanked the Raiders.
The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season at 16-4, heading into the District 9 Class A playoffs as the top seed. They’ll play Thursday against Tuesday’s Smethport/Elk County Catholic at Brockway starting at 4:30 p.m.
Anderson went four innings on the mound to get the win, allowing just two hits while striking out four and not walking a batter before Cole Sansom went a dominant and hitless 2 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Aiden Snowberger got the final out on a strikeout.
The Cardinals got all the runs they needed in the top of the first when Snowberger singled and scored on Brayden Fox’s sacrifice fly, but the five-run second put things away.
With two outs, Anderson blasted an Easton Belfiore offering on to the roof in left field. He singled in the second inning. Snowberger singled three times, driving in the Cardinals’ seventh run in the sixth inning. Matt Payne singled twice as well.
The Raiders threw Carson Weaver, Belfiore and Patrick Diedrich. Their lone two hits came on Hunter Geer’s one-out infield single in the second and Jamison Rhoades’ one-out single in the fourth.
WED., May 18
Brookville 14,
Bradford 4
At the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Hunter Geer went seven innings for a complete-game six-hitter and the visiting Raiders broke things open with a seven-run fifth inning to deal Bradford a 14-4 win in seven innings.
The Raiders, leading 3-2, sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth as Owen Caylor walked with one out and moved to third on Jamison Rhoades’ double. Griffin Ruhlman’s sacrifice fly pushed home Caylor and then after two walks, Carter Kessler delivered a two-out, two-run double. Bryce Rafferty followed with a two-run single and three batters later Caylor singled in two more runs for a 10-2 lead.
Rafferty delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth that gave the Raiders a 12-2 lead, but the Owls avoided the 10-Run Rule with two runs. The Raiders added two more runs in the seventh.
The Raiders trailed 2-0 going into the fourth before scoring three runs. Rhoades led off with a single, moved to second on a balk, third on a wild pitch and scored on Ruhlman’s groundout. Weaver added his first RBI single in the inning.
Weaver went 3-for-4 and scored three runs while Rafferty drove in three runs to lead the Raiders’ 11-hit attack.
Geer needed 82 pitches to complete his game, striking out five and walking two.
Cameron Austin hung the loss for the Owls, giving up three runs in four innings.