Last week, we went back 50 years to recapture the 1973 Brookville Area Softball League. This week, it’s not so far back and it’s right into my wheelhouse years at Comet Field.
Back in 1983, 40 years ago, I was 14 years old, playing Teener League baseball with the O-I Dodgers and doubling as the scorekeeper of Ti-Brook in the BASL. That was my dad’s team and I was a devoted statistician.
I knew the league well and I may have submitted the game reports to the Brookville American/Jeffersonian Democrat back then. There are no bylines — my first newspaper job was covering the BASL, but that wouldn’t be for a couple years — but some of the write-ups read very familiar.
Anyway, the BASL was an eight-team league — Ti-Brook, Stan’s Bar (now Bill’s Bar), DeMans, the FOE Eagles, Hourglass Bar, Zents Brothers, Brookville Firemen and Park’s Coin and Gun Shop. That year, it was a three-team race for the 28-game regular-season title and based on game reports, it was as exciting of a season as I remember it.
In the end, DeMans won the regular-season title thanks to a season-ending run that saw it win 19 of its last 20 games.
The regular-season title came down to the final day of the schedule when both DeMans and Ti-Brook were locked in first with 21-6 records. And in what would sometimes happen in the BASL, the bats were not loud in the showdown as DeMans won 6-1.
The short confines of Comet Field with a high fence was the norm from 1969 through 1980 before the field was shifted slightly counter-clockwise to avoid the encroaching bank below Mike’s Comet Market. With that as well came the extending of the fences another 30 to 40 feet with dimensions anywhere from 275 to 290 feet around the outfield.
In DeMans’ win over Ti-Brook, pitcher Gary Burkett limited Ti-Brook to a single run on a Bob Barnett solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. DeMans scored four runs in the bottom of the second to build a 5-0 lead. Jay Loeffert went 3-for-3 with two triples while Ron Racchini, the league’s MVP, hit a two-run homer.
Ask me about the BASL in my years of watching and reporting, and then playing a few years in it before it folded, I could give you some scouting reports on several players. In the game report, it reads that DeMans first baseman Bob Lewis turned in a defensive gem by starting an unassisted double play in the fifth inning. I always thought “Lew” was an above-average first baseman, so there you go.
The final regular-season standings: DeMans 22-6, Ti-Brook 21-7, Stan’s Bar 21-7, Eagles 14-14, Hourglass 9-19, Zents 9-19, Firemen 9-19, Park’s 8-20.
In the postseason playoffs, there wasn’t much reported in either weekly paper, just that Stan’s Bar beat Ti-Brook for the title. Those three teams would bang up each other the next few years for titles before DeMans closed out the BASL with a handful of championships. The league played two seasons in Knoxdale in 1990 and 1991 before folding.
From reading through the season game reports, it was striking how many close games there were. While the top three teams were dominant, wins weren’t always easy. Here’s a tour through the season with plenty of name-dropping:
— On May 16, Ti-Brook blanked the Firemen 14-0 as Denny Rhoades (yes, related) threw a four-hitter and Dick Fenstermaker hit a solo homer. Craig Lewis tripled for the Firemen. The same night, Stan’s Bar doubled up DeMans 8-4 as Greg MacKenzie went 4-for-4 with two doubles.
— The week of May 24, Zents edged Hourglass 7-6 as DuWayne Shaffer hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Also that week, Stan’s edged Park’s 6-4 with Rod “Quail” Rhodes delivering a key RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie.
— In the last week of May, the Firemen scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh for a thrilling 11-10 win over Zents Brothers. Brian Knapp, Bud Baughman and Craig Lewis each had two hits. Park’s knocked off Ti-Brook 10-6 with Pat Barr, Lee Park and Gary Gilhousen each finishing with two hits. DeMans routed the Firemen 15-1 as Racchini and Denny Hoffman homered. Mike “Cy” Young and Lewis each had three hits.
— In the first week of June, Ti-Brook beat DeMans 8-6 as Jerry Fitzsimmons knocked a three-run homer. Don Swineford and Rod Burns homered for DeMans. Stan’s Bar outslugged the Eagles 15-10 after trailing by eight runs. Rick Straitiff and Paul Lindermuth homered for the Eagles. Mark Booser, Rod Osborne and Randy “Gumby” Bartlett each had three hits for Stan’s. The Eagles then walked off the Fireman, 7-6, as Bob Bullers singled in Jerry Park in the bottom of the seventh inning.
— The week of June 14, the Eagles routed Ti-Brook 15-0 as Lindermuth hit three home runs. In two one-run games also that week, the Hourglass beat Zents 4-3 and Ti-Brook got by the Firemen 7-6 as Bill Larson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Ti-Brook dumped the Hourglass 12-1 as brothers Gary and Bob Barnett each went 4-for-4 and hit home runs.
— The week of June 21, DeMans beat Stan’s 9-4 as Jim Haney, Hoffman and Jack Hays each had two hits. Two days later they beat Stan’s again 6-1. Park’s beat the Eagles 15-14 as Jack Chamberlain hit a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the win. Earlier, he homered.
— In late June, Ti-Brook downed Stan’s 17-10 as Bob Barnett went 4-for-4 with two home runs. Ti-Brook turned a triple play on Stan’s which also got three hits from Osborne, who then tossed a shutout in an 8-0 win over the Firemen. At that point, Stan’s (13-4) and Ti-Brook (11-4) sat in the 1-2 spots in the standings with DeMans in third at 13-5.
— In mid-July, Stan’s dumped Ti-Brook 10-1 as Tom Gerg and Rhodes each had three hits. Stan’s beat the Eagles in a pair of games, 13-3 and 4-3. Rhodes went 4-for-4 while Gerg and Osborne both had three hits in the 13-3 win with Jim “Moon” VanSteenburg and Straitiff hitting home runs for the Eagles. Stan’s trailed 3-0 before scoring four straight runs in the second matchup.
— On Aug. 2, Stan’s led the league at 18-4 with DeMans at 16-6 and Ti-Brook at 17-5. Ti-Brook was coming of an 8-7 win in eight innings over DeMans as Gary Barnett, Jim Rhodes, Larson and Bob Barnett each had three hits. Rod Burns and Hays made outstanding defensive plays in the outfield for DeMans. Hays and Loeffert each had two hits.
— Hourglass came up with a big spoiler win against Stan’s on Aug. 8 in a 4-3 game as pitcher Dean Smith outdueled Osborne on the mound. Doug Carnes had three hits while Jim Smith and Mike Murphy each had two hits for the Hourglass. Earlier, DeMans had notched a 9-7 win over Stan’s on Aug. 4 as Hoffman hit two home runs and Racchini finished with three hits.
— That set up the final week of what was a memorable season in the BASL. The league named All-Star teams. On the first team were Bob Barnett of Ti-Brook, Racchini, Loeffert, Haney, Hoffman and Hays of DeMans, Osborne and Gerg of Stan’s, Chamberlain of Park’s and Straitiff of the Eagles. The second team consisted of Rod Burns and Gary Burkett of DeMans, Rick LaBrozzi and Ted Rhea of Hourglass, Rick Pitts, Will Chittester and Doug Davis of Stan’s, Denny Uplinger of Zents Brothers, and Gary Barnett, Fitzsimmons and Dick Fenstermaker of Ti-Brook.
— All totaled nearly 50 players are mentioned in this story, which is probably about half the league. I wish I had them all.