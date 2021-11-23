Preseason workouts began for Brookville and Clarion-Limestone winter sports teams last Friday.
The regular season opens as early as Dec. 10-11. Here’s a quick look at the six area winter squads:
BROOKVILLE
Boys Basketball
Last year’s Class 3A state runners-up return all but two seniors from the 23-3 team that lost to Loyalsock at Hersheypark Arena.
Seniors Danny Lauer, Griffin Ruhlman, Hunter Geer and Ian Pete were all regular rotation players. While graduated Jace Miner was an all-state player and D9and10Sports.Com D9 Player of the Year, Ruhlman earned third-team all-district honors as well.
It’s Dalton Park’s fifth season at the helm and he has 21 players on his preseason roster.
The season tips off Dec. 10-11 at the Raiders’ own tip-off tournament. The Raiders open with Union while Warren and Brockway play in the other first-round game.
Girls Basketball
Mark Powell enters his 20th season as Lady Raiders coach and he now has 237 career wins, the most in program history after passing his mentor Jon Benton in the team’s final game of last season.
Powell’s Lady Raiders were 5-13 last year and did not lose a player to graduation. Seniors Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling, and sophomores Eden Wonderling and Kerstyn Davie were the top four scorers a year ago.
The Lady Raiders have 20 players on the preseason roster. They’ll open the season at their own tip-off tournament Dec. 10-11 with Clearfield while North Clarion and Clarion-Limestone meet in the other first-round matchup.
Wrestling
It’s Dave Klepfer’s 18th season and as usual, there’s enough promise to keep the Raiders wrestling nation in a promising mood.
Klepfer has 26 wrestlers in the room at the moment, including two-time state medalist and three-time district champion Owen Reinsel. The Lehigh commit is sitting on 99 wins as the team is scheduled to open the season at the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville on Dec. 11.
The Raiders have won eight straight D9 Class 2A Duals titles and seven of the last eight individual tournament team crown. The other D9 champion back is senior Bryce Rafferty. Junior Jackson Zimmerman was a runner-up while sophomore Jared Popson, and junior Brecken Cieleski and Coyha Brown were fourth.
Junior Brayden Kunselman, out with an injury last year, was a state qualifier as a freshman.
Swimming
Ray Doolittle starts his third year with the team that starts the season with 27 in the pool — 11 boys and 16 girls — and the season starts Dec. 10 at home against Oil City.
Among the top swimmers back are state qualifiers in senior Calvin Doolittle and sophomore Patrick Young from the North Clarion co-operative setup for the boys, and sophomore Ella Fiscus, junior Madeline Golier and senior Sadie Fiscus from the state-qualifying Lady Raiders 200-yard medley relay.
CLARION-
LIMESTONE
Boys Basketball
Joe Ferguson starts his 19th season for the Lions, who were 8-12 last year.
The Lions lost their leading scorer and 1,000-pointer Hayden Callen to graduation, but return four of their top five led by leading returner in junior Jordan Hesdon.
The season begins at the Grove City Tournament Dec. 10-11.
Girls Basketball
It’s Gus Simpson’s sixth season in his second stint with the Lady Lions, who were 7-12 after their first trip to the playoffs since 2014.
Simpson said his team is dealing with some quarantining issues due to COVID-19 concerns, but anticipates having around 13 players on his roster.
The Lady Lions open the season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 10-11, starting with North Clarion in the first round.