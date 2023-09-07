STRUTHERS, Ohio — Why Struthers in week two for the Brookville Raiders?
Football schedules can be a puzzling dilemma.
The Raiders, in the middle of what should’ve been a two-year home-and-home with Tyrone after losing to the Golden Eagles in last year’s matchup in Blair County, lost the game along with home date with Bellefonte in Week 10 when those schools were swept up in a re-alignment of District 6 conferences.
Plan B for last Friday’s date also included potential foes Steel Valley and Danville. Both teams, ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A and 3A respectively by the PA Football News going into last week, won lopsided matchups to remain unbeaten.
Meanwhile, the Raiders who wound up choosing to make their first out-of-state football trip to face the Wildcats, whose Laddie J. Fedor Field is just a few miles south of Youngstown. The roughly 90-minute trip due west is much easier than, say, a journey north to league foe Bradford.
But after an encouraging effort in a season-opening loss to a very impressive Central Clarion Wildcats, the Raiders weren’t so sharp in a 48-7 lopsided setback to a very good Struthers team.
Clearly, Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley was more encouraged from his team’s effort in last week’s 49-27 loss to Central Clarion than the Ohio version of the Wildcats they faced on the turf last Friday.
“We’re looking at seven out of 10 road games and we can’t be a team that doesn’t have the ability to get off the bus and start hot on the road,” Bowley said. “Hopefully, this is a wake-up call that we need and hopefully this is just a stepping stone and a building block to where we need to get to.”
It took 17 seconds to set the tone of the game. Robert Carcelli’s game-opening 68-yard kick return for a touchdown started things for the Wildcats, who piled up a whopping 230 return yards in the first half alone.
A 94-yard kick return for the Wildcats right before halftime set up a short TD from A.C. Carter went in from two yards out for what was a 28-7 halftime lead.
The second long return was the back-breaker for the Raiders, who gave up 275 rushing yards as well. Two straight scoring drives in the third quarter put Struthers (2-1) up 41-7 by the 1:45 mark of the third quarter, which started Ohio’s Mercy Rule running clock that goes into motion when a team leads by 30 or more points in the second half.
Four different Wildcats scored rushing touchdowns as quarterback Jason Dukes ran for 96 yards on nine carries with a 57-yard TD run in the second half. Carter ran for 61 yards on 12 carries, adding a second TD run from 27 yards out in the second half. Braham gained 50 yards on seven carries with two first-half TD runs of 12 and 2 yards.
“We can’t let any team run the football like that. If you’re going to be a successful team and you can’t stop the run, you’re not going to be successful and that’s just kind of what happened tonight. We’ve already talked about it and we’re ready to get back to work and get better next week.
Due to all of the return yardage piled up by the Wildcats, the Raiders actually outgained Struthers on offense in the first half, 169-122. A lot of that came from Charlie Krug’s 85-yard TD pass to Jack Pete with 30.2 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the score to 21-7. The touchdown came one play after forcing Struthers’ lone punt of the game.
“It was a swing play and exactly what we needed at the moment,” Bowley said. “It gave us the opportunity with a little bit of time on the clock. We were in a two-score game and we’re getting the ball coming out of the half and we give up the big kick return. It just kind of took the momentum of the big play and put everything in first gear.”
Krug completed 12 of 19 passes for 173 yards while Pete caught three passes for 97 yards. Tony Ceriani ran for 25 yards on six carries and caught three passes for 39 yards.