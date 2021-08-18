Teeing it off as early as Thursday, high school golf season starts the fall sports schedule at area schools in Brookville and Clarion-Limestone.
Although preseason practices officially began Monday, the regular season begins a few days later. Thursday, the Clarion-Limestone boys open their KSAC mega-match schedule at Cross Creek Resort and the Brookville girls play their Allegheny Mountain League opener at Brockway. Friday, the Brookville boys host Clearfield.
Among the returning postseason golfers are Brookville’s duo of senior Ian Pete and sophomore Killian Radel and for the Brookville girls, junior Audrey Barrett.
The C-L boys were fourth in the Class 2A team standings at districts and lost their two top players, Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen. But the two others who scored for the team return in senior Brady Fowkes and sophomore Nick Aaron.
This year’s D9 Tournament for the boys is Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 at Bradford’s Pennhills Golf Course. The girls play at Clarion Oaks on Oct. 4.
Here’s are the team previews:
BOYS
Brookville
Head coach Ben Pete heads into his 19th season with a roster that lost one regular to graduation and returns both of its postseason entries in senior Ian Pete and sophomore Killian Radel.
Neither made the first-round cut with Radel shooting a 95 and Pete a 99, so they’ll anchor a roster that might have some decent scoring depth with other seniors Owen Caylor, Bryce Rafferty, Jamison Rhoades, Kolton Lyons and Patrick Diedrich, junior Logan Girt, and sophomore Burke Fleming. The newcomers are freshmen Connor Smith and Will Shofestall.
“With 11 guys and one is new to the sport, we have 10 guys who could legitimately vie for a varsity spot,” Pete said. “I really believe that the fourth through six spots, or six people can fluctuate in and out of the lineup.”
Matches consist of six players and taking the top four scores for the team score.
“If we can get four scores in the 40s or around 45 and average a 180 for a nine-hole match, not a lot of teams are going to do that this year I think, so we can be competitive,” said Pete, whose team finished 5-6 in dual matches last year. “I’m pleased with the experience the team has and I hope it just carries over to the matches we have because I know they can do it.”
Radel and Pete lead the group with the rest of the group not that far behind.
“I didn’t play any golf with Killian this summer, but Ian has played quite a bit and I still don’t think they’ve played their best,” Pete said. “Bryce was decimal points away from those guys last year, so they are probably the top three going in. Owen played a lot last year and Jamison has improved tremendously and we have Logan ad Patrick, and I’m not sure about them, but looking at them after (first practice), it’s hopeful.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Ian Pete, Owen Caylor, Jamison Rhoades, Bryce Rafferty, Kolton Lyons, Patrick Diedrich.
Junior: Logan Girt.
Sophomores: Burke Fleming, Killian Radel.
Freshmen: Connor Smith, Will Shofestall.
SCHEDULE
August
20-Clearfield, 10 a.m.; 24-Curwensville; 26-at Punxsutawney; 27-DuBois CC; 30-at DuBois CC (Treasure Lake-Silver).
September
1-Brockway; 7-DuBois; 8-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 11-at Bradford Invitational; 13-at DuBois (DuBois CC); 14-at Clearfield, 3 p.m.; 15-at Punxsutawney Invitational; 21-at Brockway; 22-Punxsutawney; 27-District 9 Tournament, at Bradford, 1st day.
October
2-at D9 Tournament, at Bradford, 2nd day.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
The strong duo of Hayden Siegel, the 2019 D9 champion, and Hayden Callen are gone with graduation, leaving head coach Jason Craig to rebuild. He’ll have some players back who contributed to last year’s runner-up finish in the KSAC with senior Brady Fowkes and freshman Nick Aaron.
Aaron shot a 94 while Fowkes carded a 120. The Lions shot a 370, finishing behind Coudersport (348), Ridgway (354) and Kane (356).
Those two along with junior Jordan Hesdon likely make up the leading three players in his lineup. Sophomores Jack Craig and Kaden Ferguson are back from last year while senior Braden Smith returns after playing as a freshman. First-year junior Riley Klingensmith has promise as well, Craig says.
“I think we could have four kids in the 40s or low 40s, and that’s pretty good,” said Craig, who has some untested and unknown talent on his roster that’ll sort itself out.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brady Fowkes, Braden Smith, Michael Snyder.
Juniors: Jordan Hesdon, Riley Klingensmith.
Sophomores: Nick Aaron, Jack Craig, Kaden Ferguson, Colton Kiehl.
Freshmen: Casey Love, Jack Monnoyer.
SCHEDULE
August
19-at Cross Creek Resort; 24-at Aubrey’s Dubbs Dredd; 31-at Foxburg CC.
September
2-at Clarion Oaks; 8-at Hunter’s Station; 11-at Bradford Invitational; 13-at Foxburg CC; 15-at Hi-Level GC; 20-at Wanango CC; 23-at Clarion Oaks; 27-District 9 Tournament, at Bradford, 1st day.
October
2-at D9 Tournament, at Bradford, 2nd day.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
Brookville
Eli Thompson is the new coach of the Lady Raiders, who have seven girls on the roster. Thompson, a 2015 Punxsutawney graduate and former Chucks golfer, enters his third year as a social studies teacher at Brookville.
It’s his first coaching gig and he’ll take over the program after Alison Bernat resigned due to family considerations. The team lost two seniors to graduation and have a two-time district qualifier in junior Audrey Barrett leading the way.
“The goal is to win districts, I guess,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t want to do it if we weren’t playing to win. Whether or not we meet those goals, we want to have fun and get some experience this year with everything new with the girls and hopefully help them out to get better and have a better understanding of the game.”
Barrett was 11th last year at districts, shooting a 129. Seniors Karlee Stiver, Ella Zimmerman and Lindsey Clinger are back juniors Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan and Kat Kelly.
Once again, the Lady Raiders will play in the Allegheny Mountain League with DuBois, Punxsutawney, Curwensville, Brockway and Ridgway. All teams host two matches and score against all the visiting teams.
ROSTER
Seniors: Lindsey Clinger, Karlee Stiver, Ella Zimmerman.
Juniors: Audrey Barrett, Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan, Kat Kelly.
SCHEDULE
August
19-at Brockway; 23-at DuBois (Treasure Lake-Gold); 24-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 26-at Punxsutawney; 31-Host AML.
September
2-at Ridgway; 7-at DuBois (TL-Gold); 9-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 14-at Ridgway; 16-at Punxsutawney; 20-Host AML; 23-at Brockway.
October
4-District 9 Tournament, at Clarion Oaks.
Matches begin at 3 p.m.