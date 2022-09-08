Killian Radel vs. DuBois
Brookville’s Killian Radel, whose chip off the No. 3 green for par in Tuesday’s match at Pinecrest Country Club came up short by less than inch, shot a 45 to lead the Raiders. DuBois beat the Raiders, 164-212, in a five-man score in the nine-hole match.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — Led by Tyler Kennis’ 1-over-par 36, the DuBois Beavers topped the Brookville Raiders golfers 164-212 in a four-man matchup at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

Killian Radel led the Raiders with a 45. Also scoring were Burke Fleming (54), Logan Girt (55) and Luke Burton (58). Also playing were Holden Shaffer (62) and Ladd Blake (63).

