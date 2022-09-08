BROOKVILLE — Led by Tyler Kennis’ 1-over-par 36, the DuBois Beavers topped the Brookville Raiders golfers 164-212 in a four-man matchup at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Killian Radel led the Raiders with a 45. Also scoring were Burke Fleming (54), Logan Girt (55) and Luke Burton (58). Also playing were Holden Shaffer (62) and Ladd Blake (63).
Brock Smith (40), Gavin Kaschalk (45) and Maddox Bennett (43) also scored for the Beavers.
Next up for the Raiders was a home match with Punxsutawney Wednesday. Monday, the Raiders visit DuBois at DuBois Country Club and then DuBois Central Catholic also at the Country Club on Tuesday. Next Friday is the Kane Invitational.
In other matches Tuesday:
At Aubrey’s Dubb Dred Golf Course in Butler, the Lions turned in a five-man score of 241 to finish fourth in the KSAC match behind Clarion (208), Moniteau (227) and North Clarion (240).
The Lions were led by Rylie Klingensmith’s 43 that tied him for seventh overall, eight strokes behind Clarion’s Kam Kerle’s medalist round of 39. Clarion’s McKayla Kerle, Karns City’s Chloe Fritch and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing each shot 40s.
Also scoring for C-L were Nick Aaron (45), Jordan Hesdon (46), Jack Callen (49) and Jack Craig (58). Jack Monnoyer (69) also scored.
The Lions are back in KSAC action Monday at Wanango Country Club. Next Thursday is Clarion Oaks.
In Tuesday’s other match:
In an Allegheny Mountain League matchup at DuBois Country Club, the visiting Lady Raiders fell to host DuBois, 236-260. DuBois also beat Punxsutawney (244) and Brockway (246).
Audrey Barrett and Kat Kelly led the Lady Raiders with 63s. Also scoring were Natalie Himes (65) and Taryn Hoffman (69). Also playing was Rialley Kalgren (72).
DuBois Alexas Pfeufer shot the low round with a 48.
Last Thursday’s match at Laurel Mill Golf Course in Ridgway was canceled due to Ridgway no longer having any players.
Thursday, Brookville plays at Eagles Ridge in Curwensville. Next Thursday, it travels to Punxsutawney.
At the KSAC match at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta, the Lions finished third with a five-man 219, which placed behind Clarion (191) and Moniteau (214).
Jordan Hesdon and Jack Craig each shot 42s to tie for 10th place, seven strokes behind medalist Kam Kerle of Clarion. His 35 topped Clarion’s McKayla Kerle and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing by one stroke.
Also scoring for the Lions were Nick Aaron (43), Rylie Klingensmith (45) and Jack Callen (47). Also playing was Jack Monnoyer (51).
At Brockway Golf Course, the visiting Raiders dropped a 205-216 decision to host Brockway.
Killian Radel shot a medalist round of 41 to lead the Raiders, who also got scoring from Burke Fleming (54), Logan Girt (59) and Holden Shaffer (62). Also playing were Ladd Blake (64) and Luke Burton (67).
Weston Pisarchick led the Rovers with a 42.