DuBOIS — In a doubleheader of sorts at DuBois Country Club, the Brookville Raiders golf team dropped a makeup match and regular-scheduled event with DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
Making up their postponed date at Pinecrest Country Club from Aug. 29 and also playing another match, the Raiders and Cardinals played 18 holes and the final two nine-hole scores were remarkably similar.
DCC won the first, 195-202, and the second match, 195-206.
In the opener, Tristan Sedor won medalist honors for the Cardinals with a 40 while Killian Radel led the Raiders with a 43. Also scoring for the Raiders were Holden Shaffer (52), Logan Girt (53) and Burke Fleming (54). Also playing were Ladd Blake (56) and Luke Burton (59).
In the second match, Radel won medalist honors with a 40 while Fleming (52), Burton (56) and Girt (57) also scored. Shaffer (61) and Blake (66) also played. Sedor’s 46 led the Cardinals while Aiden Snowberger and Trenton Miller shot a 48 and 49 respectively.
Friday, the Raiders play at the Kane Invitational. Next week, the Raiders host Curwensville Monday and then Clarion-Limestone and Brockway in a three-team meet on Tuesday.
In the other match Tuesday:
At Pinecrest Country Club, Brookville hosted the Allegheny Mountain League instead of a trip to Ridgway’s Laurel Mill Golf Course. Ridgway no longer has any players participating on what two players at the most on the squad.
So the Lady Raiders went 1-4, getting a forfeit win over short-handed Curwensville. They shot a four-player 259 to finish behind DuBois (220), Brockway (247) and Punxsutawney (250).
Audrey Barrett and Grace Molner shot 63s to lead the Lady Raiders while Natalie Himes (64) and Kat Kelly (67) completed the team scoring lineup. Also playing where Maeve Jordan (69), Rialley Kalgren (72), Taryn Hoffman (73) and Aubrey Afton (74).
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer won medalist honors with the low score of 39.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a trip to Punxsutawney before Monday’s match back at home.
At Wanango Country Club, the C-L boys finished third behind Clarion and Moniteau with a five-man score of 248.
Nick Aaron tied for eighth place with a 45 to lead the Lions, who also got a pair of 49s from Jordan Hesdon and Rylie Klingensmith, a 50 from Jack Craig and a 55 from Jack Callen. Also playing was Jack Monnoyer (56).
Clarion shot a 211 as Kameron Kerle won medalist honors with a 37, two shots ahead of teammate Devon Lauer and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing.
The Lions play at the Kane Invitational Friday before Monday’s KSAC finale at Foxburg Country Club.
In the KSAC standings, the Lions are in third place with 44 points behind Clarion (63) and Moniteau (53) and one point ahead of fourth-place Cranberry (43) and three ahead of fifth-place North Clarion.
At DuBois Country Club, the host DuBois Beavers cruised to a 165-202 win over the visiting Raiders. Gavin Kaschalk led the Beavers with a medalist round of 38.
For the Raiders, Killian Radel led the way with a 44 with Burke Fleming (50), Logan Girt (51) and Luke Burton (57) completing the team scoring.
All of the Allegheny Mountain League girls’ teams notched easy wins over the one-girl host Curwensville Lady Tide.
Brookville shot a four-player 264 that trailed DuBois (224) and beat Punxsutawney (270) as Audrey Barrett (62) and Mauve Jordan (62) led the Lady Raiders.