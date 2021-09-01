BROOKVILLE — The host Brookville Lady Raiders golf team notched a 4-1 day at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon in Allegheny Mountain League action.
Two of those wins were on paper as Punxsutawney did not attend due to COVID-19 concerns — this may not technically be called a win over the Lady Chucks due to the nature of the team not playing — and Curwensville, which didn’t field enough golfers to score as a team.
The Lady Raiders’ four-player score totaled a 269 over nine holes as Audrey Barrett (64), Lindsey Clinger (66), Karlee Stiver (69) and Kat Kelly (70) made up the scoring lineup. Maeve Jordan and Taryn Hoffman also played, carding 71s.
DuBois shot a 213, led by medalist Alexis Pfeufer’s 48, three shots ahead of Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz.
The AML reconvenes at Ridgway Thursday before back to Pinecrest for the second and final time next Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
C-L third at Foxburg CC
At Foxburg Country Club, the Clarion-Limestone Lions finished third with a five-player 246. Clarion’s 199 and Cranberry’s 232 were ahead of the Lions.
Brady Fowkes led the Lions, tying for 10th place with a 45 while Nick Aaron tied for 13th, one shot back with a 46. Also scoring were Jordan Hesdon (49), Riley Klingensmith (51) and Kaden Ferguson (55). Also playing was Jack Craig (61).
Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing won medalist honors with a 36, two shots ahead of Clarion’s Devon Lauer. Clarion’s McKayla Kerle and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll shot 39s.
The KSAC heads to Clarion Oaks Thursday. Next Wednesday, the Lions travel to Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Aug. 30
Raiders top
DuBois CC
At Pinecrest Country Club, putting three players at 46 or better, the Brookville Raiders golf team topped visiting DuBois Central Catholic in a four-man match, 187-211.
Raiders sophomore Killian Radel earned medalist honors with a 43 while Bryce Rafferty and Ian Pete carded a 44 and 46 respectively. Owen Caylor rounded out the team scoring with a 54 while Patrick Diedrich (57) and Jamison Rhoades (58) also played.
DCC got a 48 from Tristan Sedor. Nick Colby (51), Brendan Paisley (56) and Aiden Snowberger (56) also scored. Trent Miller (58) and Kyan Peck (59) also played.
Brookville hosts Brockway Wednesday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Raiders host DuBois visit Curwensville at Eagles Ridge.
THURSDAY, Aug. 26
Lady Raiders
play at Punxsy
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the rest of the Allegheny Mountain League notched forfeit wins over a short-handed Lady Chucks team that fielded just three golfers.
The Lady Raiders shot a four-player 256 with Audrey Barrett and Maeve Jordan shooting 62s, Lindsey Clinger a 64 and Kat Kelly a 67. Also playing were Karlee Stiver (68) and Taryn Hoffman (70).
DuBois shot the low team score with a 198. Three players shared medalist honors with 48s — Punxsutawney’s Kierstin Riley, and DuBois’ Sophia Seduski and Isabella Geist-Salone.