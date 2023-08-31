BROOKVILLE — With three teams shooting sub-250 scores in the four-girl scoring format, the Allegheny Mountain League made its first stop at Pinecrest Country Club Monday afternoon.
Host Brookville, scoring against the rest of the league, wound up shooting a 263 and finishing 1-3 with a win over Curwensville’s 267. Brockway (241), Punxsutawney (243) and DuBois (249) all notched wins against the Lady Raiders.
Next up for the AML is a stop at Brockway on Thursday, its second of the season. The up-to-date standings have the Lady Chucks — they had their home match from last Thursday postponed to Sept. 12 — in first place at 5-0. Following them are both DuBois and Brockway at 5-2 with Brookville at 2-5 and Curwensville at 0-7.
Individually, Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago won medalist honors with a 51, three strokes ahead of Brockway’s Bailey Franci’s 54. DuBois’ Audrey Kennis was the only other sub-60 golfer with a 57.
Brookville’s scoring lineup had Addison Stiver (64), Bethany Hack (66), Kerstyn Davie (66) and Natalie Himes (67) with Rially Kalgren (72) and Gabby McLaughlin (73) also playing.
In Monday’s other matches:
Lions 5th at
Slippery Rock
At the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference match at Slippery Rock Golf Club, Clarion-Limestone shot a five-man 243 and finished fifth out of nine teams.
The Lions were led by Nick Aaron’s 44, which tied him for 11th place with Clarion’s Tanner Miller. Clarion’s Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors with a 37, one stroke ahead of four players — A-C Valley/Union’s Joe Rapp, Clarion’s Devon Lauer and North Clarion’s Mason Shaftic.
Also scoring for C-L was Jack Monnoyer (46), Jack Craig (49), Josh Kessler (51) and Aiden Coulson (53). Also playing was Jack Callen (55).
The KSAC plays next at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta on Thursday. Wednesday, the Lions are also going to Hunter’s Station for a three-team match with North Clarion and Forest Area. Next week, the Lions play a KSAC match Tuesday and Thursday at Aubrey’s Dubbs Dredd in Butler and Clarion Oaks respectively.
Raiders lose
to DuBois CC
At DuBois Country Club, Tristan Sedor’s medalist round of 39 helped lead the Cardinals to a 194-202 four-man score win.
Aiden Snowberger (50), Trent Miller (50) and Jack Roy (55) completed the Cardinals’ scoring while Devin Suplizio (60) and Nate Harris (61) also played.
The Raiders were led by Killian Radel’s 43. Also scoring were Rees Taylor (51), Luke Burton (52) and Ladd Blake (56). Also playing were Kai Kaltenbach (60) and Holden Shaffer (65).