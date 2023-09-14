PUNXSUTAWNEY — Finishing in soaking rain at the Allegheny Mountain League’s match Punxsutawney Country Club Tuesday afternoon, the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team scored a four-player score of 258 and lost to the hosts who put up a 222 and swept the league.
Kerstyn Davie led the Lady Raiders with a 61 while Natalie Himes (63), Bethany Hack (64) and one of the 70s shot by Addison Stiver and Gabby McLaughlin.
Brockway’s Bailey Franci earned medalist honors with a 51, two strokes ahead of DuBois’ Audrey Kennis and Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago who both shot 53s. Punxsutawney’s Ella White finished with a 54.
Other team scores were DuBois (233) and Brockway (236) with Curwensville not fielding a full lineup.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is another trip to Punxsutawney Thursday. Monday, the Lady Raiders host the AML at Pinecrest Country Club.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lions 4th at
Wanango
At Wanango Country Club near Titusville, Clarion-Limestone shot a five-man 239 to finish fourth behind Clarion (201), Cranberry (226) and Moniteau (237).
The Lions were led by Jack Callen’s 44, which finished 10th. Also scoring were Nick Aaron (45), Jack Craig (46), Aiden Coulson (48) and Jack Monnoyer (56). Also playing was Josh Kessler (63).
Clarion’s Devon Lauer won medalist honors by shooting a 35, one strike ahead of Keystone’s Sean Karg. North Clarion’s Ethan Carll (37) and Cranberry’s Cayden Baker (39) shot sub-40 rounds.
Next up for the Lions and the KSAC is a round at Clarion Oaks on Thursday. Next Tuesday, the KSAC plays at Foxburg Country Club before a Wednesday non-league three-team match at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta with North Clarion and Forest Area.
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Raiders lose at
DuBois
At DuBois Country Club, the Beavers’ Brock Smith and Raiders’ Killian Radel shared medalist honors with rounds of 38. DuBois had three other golfers card scores of 44 or better though to propel the Beavers to the 166-187 win and a 6-0 record.
The Raiders’ got a 46 from Luke Burton and a 49 by Ladd Blake. Holden Shaffer closed out the Raiders’ scoring with a 54.
The Raiders (3-4) are off until next Tuesday at Brockway.
WED., Sept. 6
Raiders host
tri-match
Matching up with DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney at Pinecrest Country Club, the Raiders came out with a split decision.
The Raiders shot a four-man 177 for a fione stroke win over Punxsutawney’s 178 as Killian Radel shared medalist honors with DuBois Central Catholic’s Tristan Sedor with a 39. Also scoring for the Raiders were Luke Burton (43), Rees Taylor (47) and Ladd Blake (48). Also playing were Burke Fleming (53) and Kai Kaltenbach (57).
The Chucks got a 43 from Jim Neese while Gavin Wilson (44), Evan Presloid (45) and Noah Kengersky (46) also scored. Nate Kendrick (48) and Sawyer Hall (49) also played.
DuBois Central Catholic shot the low team round of the day and beat the Raiders, 171-177. After Sedor, Trent Miller and Aiden Snowberger shot 42s while Peyton Suplizio finished with a 48. Devin Suplizio and Jack Ray also played, both carding 55s.
Lions 4th at Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course, C-L shot a five-man score of 236 to finish fourth behind Clarion (195), North Clarion (227) and Cranberry (230).
Nick Aaron led the Lions with a 41, tying him for fifth place. Clarion’s Devon Lauer medaled with a 34, three strokes ahead of teammate Kameron Kerle’s 37. Clarion’s Lucas Mitrosky shot a 39, tying him for third with North Clarion’s Mason Shaftic. A-C Valley/Union’s Joe Rapp tied Aaron for fifth.
Also scoring for C-L were Jack Callen (45), Aiden Coulson (48), Jack Craig (50) and Josh Kessler (52). Also playing was Jack Monnoyer (55).
Lady Raiders win
at Eagles Ridge
At Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville hosted the Allegheny Mountain League dropped all four matchups including to the Lady Raiders who beat it by one stroke, 239-240.
Bethany Hack and Rially Kalgren shot career-best 57s to lead the Lady Raiders. Also scoring were Addison Stiver (62) and one of the 63s shot by Kerstyn Davie and Natalie Himes. Also playing was Gabby McLaughlin (67).
Other team scores were Punxsutawney (220), DuBois (223) and Brockway (236).
DuBois’ Alma Blakeslee shot a 52 to earn medalist honors with Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago and Molly Davis carding a 53 and 54 respectively.