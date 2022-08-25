KOSSUTH — Finishing fifth out nine teams in Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s second match of the season at Hi-Level Golf Course, the Clarion-Limestone Lions shot a five-man 234.
Nick Aaron shot a 43 to finish tied for 15th to lead the Lions, who also had Rylie Klingensmith (47), Jack Craig (47), Jack Craig (48) and Jordan Hesdon (49) scoring. Aiden Coulson (56) also played.
Clarion won the team title with a 196, seven strokes ahead of Cranberry (203), Moniteau (215) and North Clarion (220) with the Lions, A-C Valley/Union (242) and Forest Area (252), Keystone (253). Karns City had just three players in its lineup.
The Lions are back in action at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville on Thursday. Next Tuesday, the KSAC plays Tuesday at Foxburg Country Club.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Raiders, Bison play to tie
Playing to a tie score, the Brookville boys and Clearfield each shot a four-man 201 at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Killian Radel’s 42 won medalist honors for the Raiders for the second match in as many days. Burke Fleming (47), Logan Girt (48) and Luke Burton (64) also scored for Brookville.
Clearfield’s Ethan Evilsizor and Dylan Greslick each shot 47s for the Bison. Luke Dixon (49) and Gavin Norris (58) rounded out Clearfield’s scoring.
Holden Shaffer and Rees Taylor also played for the Raiders, carding 69s while Zac Walk (61) and Carter Kaskan (70) also played for Clearfield.
The Raiders visit Punxsutawney Thursday then host DuBois Central Catholic Monday. Next Wednesday, they visit Brockway.
At Eagles Ridge, the visiting Raiders dropped two decisions to host Curwensville and DuBois Central Catholic.
The Raiders shot a four-man 231, which trailed DuBois Central Catholic (204) and the host Golden Tide (226). Killian Radel led the Raiders with a medalist round of 43, one shot better than DCC’s Tristan Sedor’s 44.
The other Raiders who scored were Burke Fleming (58), Logan Girt (60) and Holden Shaffer (70).
At DuBois Country Club, host DuBois shot a four-player 227 to sweep the Allegheny Mountain League matchup. Punxsutawney (244), Brockway (251) and Brookville (272) also scored as a team while Ridgway and Curwensville each had two players in a short lineup.
Audrey Barrett led the Lady Raiders with a 61 while Natalie Himes (65), Rialley Kalgren (72) and Emma Wallace (74) also scored.
DuBois’ Alexis Pfeuffer earned medalist honors with a 44 with Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz shooting a 50. DuBois’ Jordan Watt and Alma Blakeslee finished with a 57 and 59 respectively.