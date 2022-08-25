KOSSUTH — Finishing fifth out nine teams in Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s second match of the season at Hi-Level Golf Course, the Clarion-Limestone Lions shot a five-man 234.

Nick Aaron shot a 43 to finish tied for 15th to lead the Lions, who also had Rylie Klingensmith (47), Jack Craig (47), Jack Craig (48) and Jordan Hesdon (49) scoring. Aiden Coulson (56) also played.

