FOXBURG — Nick Aaron’s 42 led the Clarion-Limestone Lions to a third-place finish with a five-player score of 242 in the Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Mega Match at Foxburg Country Club.
The Lions also got a 45 from Jordan Hesdon while Rylie Klingensmith (50), Jack Craig (51) and Jack Monnoyer (54) completed the scoring. Jack Callen (56) also played.
Clarion breezed to a 28-stroke win with a 201 with Cranberry second at 229. The low medalist honor went to Karns City’s Chloe Fritch. She shot a 36 for a one-stroke win over Clarion’s Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing. Clarion put two others under a 40 as Lucas Mitrosky and McKayla Kerle shot a 38 and 39 respectively.
Next up for the Lions is a Thursday KSAC match at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta. Next week, the KSAC heads to Aubrey’s Dubbs Dred Golf Course in Butler on Tuesday.
Wet and stormy weather two days in a row at Pinecrest Country Club wiped out Brookville matches. Monday, the Raiders were scheduled to host DuBois Central Catholic while Tuesday, the Lady Raiders were set to host an Allegheny Mountain League match.
The Lady Raiders will now host the AML on Sept. 26. The boys’ match hasn’t been rescheduled. Last Thursday’s Raiders’ match at Punxsutawney was moved to Sept. 22.
At Cross Creek Resort near Titusville last week in another KSAC match, the Lions were third again with a five-player 250 which placed behind Clarion (206) and Moniteau (232).
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with a 43, tying him for sixth overall. Nick Aaron and Jordan Hesdon each shot 46s while Jack Callen (55) and Jack Craig (60) also scored. Jack Monnoyer (60) also played.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer won low medalist honors with a 37, one stroke better than Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing. Kam Kerle was third with a 39.
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the visiting Lady Raiders shot a four-player 247 which trailed the hosts by 12 strokes. The Lady Raiders were led Audrey Barrett’s 55. Grace Molnar was No. 6 in the Lady Raiders lineup on the day but wound up with the second best score, shooting a 58. Natalie Himes carded a 63 while Rialley Kalgren, Emma Wallace and Taryn Hoffman each had a 71.
DuBois shot the low team score of 219 while Brockway shot a 236. Curwensville and Ridgway each had two players. The low medalist honor went to DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer, who shot a 44, four shots better than Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago.
At Curwensville in an AML match, the Lady Raiders scored a win over a short-rostered Lady Tide who fielded just two goalfer. The Lady Raiders shot a four-player 265 with Maeve Jordan’s 59 leading the way.
Also scoring were Audrey Barrett (65), Rialley Kalgren (70) and Grace Molnar (71). Also playing were Kat Kelly (72) and Taryn Hoffman (74).
DuBois Alexas Pfeufer won low medalist honors once again with a 43.