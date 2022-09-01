FOXBURG — Nick Aaron’s 42 led the Clarion-Limestone Lions to a third-place finish with a five-player score of 242 in the Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Mega Match at Foxburg Country Club.

The Lions also got a 45 from Jordan Hesdon while Rylie Klingensmith (50), Jack Craig (51) and Jack Monnoyer (54) completed the scoring. Jack Callen (56) also played.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos