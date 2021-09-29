BROOKVILLE — Led by Killian Radel’s 44, the Brookville Raiders golf team notched a 192-198 win over visiting Punxsutawney at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Bryce Rafferty (45), Owen Caylor (50) and Ian Pete (53) also made up the four-man score while Burke Fleming (54) and Logan Girt (57) also played.
Punxsutawney’s Jimmy Neese led his team with a 45, followed by Kyle Nesbitt (47), Donnie Neese (53) and Jake Sikora (53). Also playing were Tyson Gould (58) and Sawyer Hall (59).
Wednesday, the Raiders close out the regular season schedule also at home against Brockway.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lady Raiders play at Brockway
At Brockway Golf Course, the Allegheny Mountain League scheduled ended with a non-scoring scramble event.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is districts at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Monday. Audrey Barrett and Karlee Stiver will play for Brookville.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
Lions wrap up KSAC in 3rd
Last week’s fourth-place finish at Clarion Oaks Golf Course secured a third-place finish in the final KSAC standings for the Clarion-Limestone Lions.
The Lions shot a five-man score of 256 with Nick Aaron tying for eighth place with a 47. Also scoring were Jordan Hesdon (49), Brady Fowkes (51), Rylie Klingensmith (52) and Braden Smith (57). Michael Snyder (66) also played.
Clarion shot the low team score of 213, 37 strokes ahead of runner-up Moniteau (250) with Cranberry (254) also finishing ahead of the Lions.
Clarion’s Kam Kerle won medalist honors with a 39, one stroke ahead of teammate Devon Lauer and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing.
The final points standings have Clarion winning the title with 81 points ahead of Cranberry (67), the third-place Lions (57), Moniteau (55), Forest Area (47), A-C Valley/Union (25), Keystone (25) and Karns City (25).
Lady Raiders at Brockway
At Brockway, the Lady Raiders shot a four-player 249 to beat the hosts by just two strokes.
Audrey Barrett’s 57 led the Lady Raiders with Grace Molnar (61), Karlee Stiver (64) and Maeve Jordan (67) also scoring. Lindsey Clinger (68) and Taryn Hoffman (72) also played.
DuBois shot the low team round of 215 with visiting Kane part of the event second with a 221. Punxsutawney shot a 229, with medalist Maeve Hanley’s 47 leading the way.
Curwensville and Ridgway didn’t field enough golfers to score as a team.