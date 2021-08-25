BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders golf team split its opening two matches of the season at home against Clearfield and Curwensville.
Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club, the Raiders outstroked the visiting Golden Tide of Curwensville, 189-251, in a four-man score.
Raiders sophomore Killian Radel won medalist honors with a 41 while senior Bryce Rafferty carded a 44. Also scoring were Ian Pete with a 51 and Burke Fleming with a 53. Owen Caylor (56) and Kolton Lyons (61) also played.
Landon Bailor led the Golden Tide with a 57. Also scoring were Zack Peters (63), Phin Mileski (64) and Evan Lasey (67). Also playing were David Fleming (67) and Kaceton Ciamacco (69).
The Raiders dropped a tight 184-186 match to open the schedule last Friday at home against Clearfield. Radel once again led the Raiders with a 44, sharing medalist honors with Bison Ryan Gearhart.
Rounding out the Raiders scoring were Pete (46), Rafferty (46) and Caylor (50).
The Raiders return to action Thursday at Punxsutawney and Friday back home against DuBois Central Catholic.
Next week, the Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course on Monday and then host Brockway next Wednesday.
In other matches Tuesday:
Lady Raiders play
at Eagles Ridge
At Lumber City, the Brookville girls took on host Curwensville in an Allegheny Mountain League matchup and lost by four strokes, 242-246, in a four-player scoring format.
For the Lady Raiders, Audrey Barrett led the team with a 59 while Karlee Stiver (61), Jordan Maeve (62) and Lindsey Clinger (64) rounded out the scoring.
Other teams scoring were DuBois (193), Punxsutawney (212), Brockway (247) and Ridgway (253), which wound up giving the hosts a 3-2 record for the day.
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer won medalist honors with a 46, one shot better than teammate Sophia Seduski.
The Lady Raiders golf again Thursday at Punxsutawney. Next Tuesday, they host the AML at Pinecrest Country Club.
Lions fourth at Aubrey’s
At Butler’s Aubrey’s Dubbs Dred Golf Course, the Clarion-Limestone Lions finished fourth in the KSAC match with a five-player score of 249, trailing Clarion (210), Cranberry (232) and Moniteau (236).
The Lions’ Nick Aaron carded a 43 to tie for sixth place with Clarion’s Devon Lauer, five shots behind medalist Karmeron Kerle of Clarion. Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing was one shot behind Kerle with a 39.
Also scoring for the Lions were Brady Fowkes (49), Jordan Hesdon (49) and one of the 54s from either Riley Klingensmith or Jack Craig. Kaden Ferguson also played, scoring a 64.
The Lions play again next Tuesday at Foxburg Country Club and then Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
MONDAY, Aug. 23
Lady Raiders at TL Gold
After last week’s scheduled opener at Brockway on Thursday was postponed, the Allegheny Mountain League started officially at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course where host DuBois swept its way to a 5-0 record with a four-player score of 211.
Brookville carded a 268 as Audrey Barrett (59), Karlee Stiver (67), Lindsey Clinger (71) and Maeve Jordan (71) made up the team’s scoring.
Alexas Pfeufer of DuBois won medalist honors with a 44.
Other team scores were Punxsutawney (227), Curwensville (261), Brockway (270) and Ridgway (280).
THURSDAY, Aug. 19
C-L opens KSAC schedule
At Cross Creek Resort near Titusville, the first KSAC match of the season saw the Lions also finish fourth with a four-player 252, finishing behind Clarion (211), Cranberry (229) and Moniteau (233).
The Lions’ Nick Aaron and Brady Fowkes both shot 46s to tie for 10th place overall with Jordan Hesdon (50), Jack Craig (52) and Riley Klingensmith (58) rounding out the team scoring. Also playing was Kaden Ferguson (66).
Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle shared medalist honors with a 39, two strokes ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing.