Raiders practice range
Buy Now

A DAY AT THE RANGE — The Brookville Raiders golf team spends some time at the practice range at Pinecrest Country Club on Monday. The Raiders open the season Aug. 24 against Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

CLARION — Dominating its way to a season-opening win in the first KSAC Mega Match, the Clarion Bobcats golf team shot a five-man 208 and beat runner-up Moniteau by 33 strokes on Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

The Clarion-Limestone Lions wound up fifth among eight team scores with a 252, trailing third-place North Clarion (250) and fourth-place Cranberry (251).

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos