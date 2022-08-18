CLARION — Dominating its way to a season-opening win in the first KSAC Mega Match, the Clarion Bobcats golf team shot a five-man 208 and beat runner-up Moniteau by 33 strokes on Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
The Clarion-Limestone Lions wound up fifth among eight team scores with a 252, trailing third-place North Clarion (250) and fourth-place Cranberry (251).
Nick Aaron and Jordan Hesdon each shot a 46 to lead the Lions, tying for 10th overall. Rylie Klingensmith (52), Jack Callen (53) and Jack Monnoyer (55) rounded out the team scoring. Kaden Ferguson (62) also played.
While Clarion is the massive favorite to win the KSAC and perhaps the D9 Class 2A team title and beyond, C-L head coach Jason Craig believes his team can win a “best of the rest” battle in the KSAC.
“I really expect us to be up there fighting for second,” Craig said. “Finishing fifth was, maybe a disappointment perhaps with the first match at home where you want to see where you stand. But we were missing a couple guys and I think we’re better than fifth place.”
The junior Aaron is a returning district qualifier, making the second day of the tournament and finishing 14th last year at Pennhills Club in Bradford.
The seniors Hesdon and Klingensmith are also back from last year’s lineup that finished third in the KSAC. Juniors Jack Craig and Kaden Ferguson saw some limited varsity time. Coach Craig was pleased with what he saw from first-year junior Jack Callen, who scored in his first varsity match on Monday.
Next up for the Lions is a trip to Hi-Level Golf Course Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Hesdon, Rylie Klingensmith.
Juniors: Nick Aaron, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, Kaden Ferguson.
Sophomores: Aiden Coulson, Casey Love, Jack Monnoyer, Samantha Simpson.
Freshman: Logan Emings.
SCHEDULE
August
15-Clarion Oaks GC; 23-Hi-Level GC; 25-Cross Creek Resort, Titusville; 30-Foxburg CC.
September
1-Hunter Station GC, Tionesta; 6-Aubrey’s Dubbs Dred GC, Butler; 12-Wanango CC, Reno; 15-Clarion Oaks; 16-at Kane Invitational, Kane CC; 19-Foxburg CC; 26-D9 Tournament, at Kane CC.
October
1-Second day of D9 Tournament, at Kane CC; 3-D9 Girls Tournament, at Coudersport CC
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
In other team previews
BROOKVILLE BOYS
Ron Ramolt takes over for longtime coach Ben Pete, who stepped down after 19 seasons with the Raiders.
He’ll have seven players on the roster, led by junior Killian Radel who finished tied for 11th in his second trip to districts last fall.
Radel shot two rounds of 88 at districts in Bradford, qualifying for the second day of districts for the first time.
He’ll be the No. 1 guy in the Raiders’ lineup with senior Logan Girt and junior Burke Fleming back with some experience. The Raiders lost six players to graduation, so it’ll be a rebuilding season for Ramolt’s squad that has four freshman on the roster with Rees Taylor, Holden Shaffer, Ladd Blake and Luke Burton.
The Raiders open the season Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course against Curwensville. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll visit Clearfield and Punxsutawney respectively.
SCHEDULE
August
22-at Curwensville, Eagles Ridge GC, 3 p.m.; 23-at Clearfield (Clearfield-Curwensville CC), 3 p.m.; 25-at Punxsutawney; 29-DuBois CC, Pinecrest CC; 31-at Brockway (Brockway GC).
September
6-DuBois; 7-Punxsutawney; 12-at DuBois, DuBois Country Club; 13-at DuBois CC, at DuBois Country Club; 16-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.; 19-Curwensville; 20-Brockway and C-L. 26-District 9 Tournament, at Kane CC, 9 a.m.
October
1-D9 Tournament, second day, 9 a.m.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BROOKVILLE GIRLS
Senior Audrey Barrett leads the Lady Raiders into another season with head coach Eli Thompson sporting a roster of seven girls.
Also back from last year are seniors Taryn Hoffman, Maeve Jordan and Kat Kelly.
Also on the roster are juniors Emma Wallace and Rialley Kalgren, and sophomore Grace Molnar.
Barrett has made three trips to districts, placing tied for 15th last year after finishing 11th in 2020 and 23rd in 2019.
SCHEDULE
August
18-at Brockway (Brockway GC); 22-at DuBois (DuBois CC); 24-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC); 25-at Punxsutawney; 30-Host AML match, Pinecrest CC.
September
1-at Ridgway; 6-at DuBois (DuBois CC); 8-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC); 13-at Ridgway; 15-at Punxsutawney; 19-Host AML match, Pinecrest CC; 22-at Brockway (Brockway GC).
October
3-District 9 Tournament, at Coudersport GC, TBA
Matches begin at 3 p.m.