BROOKVILLE — Three records in one night.
Last Thursday’s home meet with Oil City at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium saw Patrick Young and Madeline Golier break two school records and one pool record.
Young nabbed two of those marks, besting his own team mark in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.58 seconds or just under his previous mark set at Clearfield’s Arctic Invitational on Jan. 14. He also shattered the pool record time of 1:01.5.
In the 500 freestyle, Golier swam a team-record time of 5:37.29, topping Bambi Bowser’s 1995 mark of 5:40.2.
In the team scoring, Brookville earned the split with the Lady Raiders improving to 6-1 with a 111-59 win while the Raiders dropped to 1-6 with a 119-42.
“Oil City had some very strong individual swimmers, but the depth on our girls’ side really paid off,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said.
Golier completed a four-win night with two relay wins. She teamed up with sister Lucy, Cora Parson and Ella Fiscus to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.48), and Kerrigan Swartz, Fiscus and Erika Doolittle on the winning 400 relay (4:07.58). She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.91.
Fiscus made it a four-win night as well with a win in the 100 butterfly (1:07.19) while Swartz took the 50 freestyle (28.1) while also finishing second in the 100 backstroke.
Doolittle added a second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle. Parson, Grace Park and Casey Riley were 2-3-4 in the 200 individual medley with Lucy Golier and Ryleigh Painter placing 3-4 in the 50 freestyle. Violet Harper and Claire DeVallance were 3-4 in the 100 butterfly as were Gabby West and Mackenzie Jacobson in the 100 freestyle.
Adding fourths were Kathryn Fenske in the 500 freestyle, Kendra Himes in the 100 backstroke and Taryn Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.
For the Raiders, Young also won the 100 freestyle (50.11) while Brody Barto was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley. Dan Turner was third in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.
Henry May turned in three top-four finishes, third in the 200 freestyle, and fourth in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle.
Both teams swim at St. Marys Friday before three home meets to finish the regular season, next Monday against Bradford, Thursday against Clearfield and Feb. 14 against DuBois.