BROOKVILLE — Scoring 11 runs in the first three innings, the Brookville Grays kept their perfect record intact in the Federation League with a six-inning 13-3 win over the Curwensville Legion last Thursday night at McKinley Field.
Since then, the Grays have been idle with Monday’s game with Rossiter postponed — that’s two now with Rossiter along with a rained out game suspended with the DuBois Rockets — as they took a 4-0 record into Wednesday’s home game with the Clearfield Legion.
Thursday, the Grays visit Sykesville in Reynoldsville before Sunday’s home game with the DuBois Lumberjacks at McKinley Field starting at 4 p.m.
Next week, the Grays visit the Rockets at Showers Field on Tuesday.
Against Curwensville, 10 different Grays had hits with Nathan Bonfardine doubling twice and driving in four runs. Bryce Rafferty singled three times and drove in four runs as well while Owen Caylor and Jamison Rhoades also doubled. Cole Slaugenhoup, and Owen and Brady Caylor each had two hits.
Four pitchers saw the mound. Hunter Geer went the first three innings and allowed two hits while striking out four. Carson Weaver struck out five and walked four in two innings. Jordan Matthews and Dane Lyle also threw.
In Junior Legion baseball with the Brookville Firemen’s Club:
JUNIOR LEGION
MONDAY, June 13
SW Jack 5, Brookville 4
At Indiana’s White Park, the visiting Firemen’s Club rallied from a 2-0 deficit for four runs in the top of the sixth inning, but SW Jack walked it off in the bottom of the seventh inning for the one-run win and its second straight over the Firemen’s Club.
Ladd Blake singled in a run and Pierson Ruhlman doubled him in to highlight the four-run rally. Landen Marrara singled twice and Sam Krug added a double.
Easton Belfiore pitched into the seventh inning and allowed three hits while walking five and striking out three before Krug relieved him. SW Jack scored twice before Brookville recorded an out.
Wednesday, the Firemen’s Club (6-4) travels to Blairsville to face Kovacik Insurance. Next Monday, they host Armstrong at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, June 9
SW Jack 3,
Brookville 1
At McKinley Field, the Firemen’s Club was limited to four hits as the visitors broke open a 1-1 game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Landen Marrara had two of Brookville’s four hits.
Ladd Blake struck out five and walked five in five innings while giving up three hits while Sam Krug threw the final two innings, striking out two and walking two.
WEDNESDAY, June 8
Brookville 14,
Punxsy Post 62 6
At Punxsutawney’s Kuntz Field, the Firemen’s Club scored in every inning, pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of six Post 62 errors.
Ladd Blake, Sam Krug, Easton Belfiore and Kai Kaltenbaugh each had two hits with Kaltenbach hitting a double.
Kolton Griffin, Kaltenbach and Krug combined for the win on the mound. Griffin struck out three and walked two while giving up five hits in four innings to get the win.