CLEARFIELD — Overcoming four errors and a couple of early missed opportunities, the Brookville Grays got back into the Federation League win column with a 4-2 win over the Clearfield Chiefs at Lawrence Township Recreational Park Sunday afternoon.
The Grays (2-1) trailed the Chiefs 1-0 into the fifth before two straight singles by Cole LaBenne and Kane McCall led to Owen Caylor’s sacrifice fly to score LaBenne after Dane Lyle’s bunt moved the runners to second and third.
Chiefs starter Elijah Quick got out of the inning without further damage, but the Grays scored three more runs in the sixth as Trent Corle singled in a run and LaBenne and McCall walked with the bases loaded for a 4-1 lead. Craig Mays relieved Quick before walking McCall and then stranded the bases loaded.
The Chiefs (0-2) scored an unearned run in the second. Braison Patrick singled with one out and two Grays infield errors got him home. Then in the sixth, Derrick Mikesell dropped in a two-out single to score Quick, who led off the inning with a single.
Grays starter Tom Amsler and reliever Jamison Rhoades combined on a four-hitter, Amsler going the first four-plus innings and striking out seven while giving up two hits, walking three and hitting a batter.
It was an encouraging start from Amsler, an A-C Valley product who has been out of school for a few years. Rhoades got the win in relief, getting the final nine outs, striking out three and walking two while allowing two hits.
Both teams stranded nine runners on base, the Chiefs leaving them loaded in the first and fifth innings. Both times, they loaded the bases with one out but couldn’t get any further. Amsler struck out Matt Irvin and Quick with them loaded in the first inning while Rhoades struck out Hayvin Bumbarger and got Irvin to pop up to end the fifth.
Former C-L standout Bryson Huwar and McCall each had two hits for the Grays, who are off until Thursday’s trip to Sykesville to play the Senators for the second time.
Last Thursday, the Grays dropped a 6-5 walk-off loss at Rossiter in extra innings.
Sunday, the Grays visit DuBois at 2 p.m. before playing at home next Tuesday against Clearfield.