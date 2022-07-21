REYNOLDSVILLE — Facing a Sykesville Senators squad coming off its Sunday afternoon feast at McKinley Field, the Brookville Grays had plate full of confident Senators to deal with in the hitter-friendly confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field.
But after a workhorse of an outing from pitcher Jamison Rhoades, who navigated through seven innings and got three huge double plays from his defense, it was the Grays who got out of town with a 10-6 win and a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five Federation League semifinals heading into Wednesday’s game in Brookville.
Game five, if necessary, is Thursday back in Reynoldsville
Meanwhile in the other series, the defending champion DuBois Rockets made it a three-game sweep Tuesday against Rossiter, beating the Miners 5-4 on Zane Morgan’s walk-off home run to start the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Rockets host the Sykesville/Brookville winner Saturday at Showers Field starting at 5 p.m.
Like their opening-game win at Reynoldsville in which both teams hit two home runs in the Grays’ 11-4 win on Saturday, the Grays got a couple three-run shots from Tanner LaBenne in the second inning and Dillon Wolbert in the fourth inning that put the Grays up for good at 7-3.
Rhoades started his own double play in the second inning, electing to gamble on a short popup in front of the mound, letting it hit the ground and firing to shortstop Joey Lopez at second to start a double play with runners on first and third and no outs. He got out of the inning with a groundout.
Then it was his middle infield’s turn to twist two big twin killings on grounders hit to Lopez off the bat of Jake Felix in the fifth and seventh innings. He flipped to second baseman Brady Caylor both times to start the double play.
With a white-hot Shane Price batting next each time, those four outs loomed large.
“The key to winning baseball is pitching and defense and Jamison was attacking guys, getting ahead and it led to those opportunities on defense to help him get out of those innings,” said Lopez, who singled twice. “Making plays is going to be a key for us.”
The Grays added two runs in the fifth, one coming home on a Wolbert double — he was 2-for-5 with four runs batted in — and after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh, the Grays scored just once on Nathan Bonfardine’s walk.
The Senators’ onslaught from Sunday’s 15-0 rout never came Tuesday, but it never seemed far from reality. Price’s three-run homer in the third tied it at 3-3 and then in the seventh, after the Grays turned their third double play on Felix’s groundout, Price crushed another Rhoades offering for a solo shot.
Price was 5-for-8 in the series with four walks, reaching base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. But it was Price and everyone else on Sunday in a rout that set up a daunting task for the Grays Tuesday on the small field at Reynoldsville.
“It’s super-intimidating. They are a very good hitting team. Coming in to today, not knowing what to expect and we got a very good outing by Jamo on the mound,” Lopez said. “That was huge, the confidence he threw with attacking guys and staying ahead and putting them away. He was the guy for the job and he got it done.”
The Senators pushed home two more runs with two outs in the seventh to set the final. Jeremy Krise singled in the last two runs before Rhoades got Jake Mowrey on a foul popout to Bonfardine at third to end the uprising.
Rhoades threw 123 pitches, giving up 11 hits while striking out three and walking seven. At least three walks, two of them to Price, were strategic of nature. He knew he had his hands full with the
“It’s tough because (Thomas) Plummer (Grays pitcher who was hit hard by the Senators Sunday) is our best pitcher by a mile,” Rhoades said. “It’s a mixture of that and we’re playing in a band box here and there are some really good hitters who can crush the ball. Their top six hitters at least are right up there with the Rockets of course. I just had to be confident with my stuff and I found my off-speed stuff tonight that’s big with any pitcher any game. I was fortunate to have my changeup working tonight.
“When Shane hit that three-run homer to tie it, I didn’t get too upset because I thought we were going to hit their pitcher, who was struggling some. We’ve had some good luck on this field this year so far and we’ve been strong the whole way through our lineup.”
And the double plays didn’t hurt.
“J-Lo is the best shortstop in the league and he and Brad (Caylor), they do a great job turning the double play up the middle,” Rhoades said.
Isaac Knarr and Wil Uberti threw for the Senators with Knarr getting the loss in 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs and six hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
In other games:
SUNDAY, July 17
Sykesville 15, Grays 0
At Mckinley Field, returning serve with a bang, the Senators evened the series against the Grays with a 15-0 rout via the 10-Run Rule in five innings.
The Senators, who saw the Grays rack up plenty of good at-bats against their starter Phil Myers on Saturday’s 11-4 win in Reynoldsville, went a little better against Grays ace Thomas Plummer on Sunday, posting a 12-run third inning, batting around twice with 11 hits.
Sykesville wound up with 16 hits, making it an easy day on the mound for Senators veteran right-hander Dan Wascovich, who combined with Carter Hickman on a four-hitter. Wascovich allowed all four hits in his four innings with no walks or strikeouts. Hickman threw a scoreless fifth with a walk and a strikeout.
Eight different Senators had at least one hit. Devon Walker and Jake Felix each had three hits while Shane Price, Tylor Herzing, Jordan Frano and Ryan Walker each finished with two hits.
Both Walkers, Price and Frano each had two hits in the third inning alone as the first seven batters reached base, six singles and one walk off Plummer. Walker then singled in a run in his second at-bat of the inning as did Price with his double and Phil Myers with a two-run triple.
Owen Caylor got the final out of the third in relief of Plummer and finished things out. Devon Walker singled and scored a run in the fourth.
In the first, Brandon Sicheri doubled and scored on Felix’s one-out double. Frano’s sacrifice fly brought home Felix for a Sykesville quick 2-0 lead, which turned out to be all the Senators needed.
Brady Caylor and Joey Lopez hit doubles in the first and third inning. Caylor led off the bottom of the first with a double and moved to third on Dylan Wolbert’s single with one out, but Wascovich got out of the inning unscathed with two popouts.
SATURDAY, July 16
Grays 11, Sykesville 4
At Reynoldsville’s Senior Little League Field, Bryce Rafferty and Tanner LaBenne, both left-handers, admitted that they probably hadn’t homered off a left-handed pitcher since at least Little League.
And they did it in the fourth and fifth innings against Senators lefty Phil Myers, Rafferty a two-run shot in the fourth and LaBenne’s a grand slam homer in the fifth to put the Grays up 8-0. It was two of several good at-bats against a very good pitcher.
“Playing at Sykesville, we know the field is short and it’s 300 feet all the way around, so if you hit a fly ball it’s out of here,” said LaBenne, who won the Home Run Derby at the Small College World Series in DuBois this spring swing the bat for Penn State-DuBois. “It’s big when Phil is pitching. He’s a tough lefty, I’m a left-hander, and I thought we got a bunch of quality at-bats against him with hitter’s counts and when the opportunity came, we struck I guess.”
The Grays added three runs in their first final three at-bats, two of them unearned, and finished with a 13-hit day against Myers and Will Uberti.
Brady Caylor had three hits, two of them doubles, with Joey Lopez, Cole Slaugenhoup and LaBenne each finishing with two hits.
The strong day at the plate gave the Grays’ patchwork pitching plan some margin for error as Kane McCall, Caylor and Lopez combined for the win. Caylor pitched the middle three innings to get the win while Lopez retired six of the final seven batters of the game to close out the win.
The Senators, like the Grays had runners on base in every inning, but double plays in the first and third innings stalled rallies. Tylor Herzing hit a three-run homer to right-center field off Caylor in the sixth with Shane Price knocking a line drive solo homer to left-center with one out in the seventh off Lopez.
WEDNESDAY, July 13
Grays 12,
Lumberjacks 5
At McKinley Field, the Grays locked up a two-game sweep in their best-of-three first-round series against the DuBois Lumberjacks.
The Grays scored in four of their six at-bats while pounding out 16 hits off two Lumberjacks pitchers with at least one hit in every inning.
That was more than enough for the Grays pitching duo of Jamison Rhoades and Joey Lopez, who combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
“It’s a really good team, it’ll be a really good series and we’re looking forward to Saturday,” said the Grays’ Lopez who singled twice and drove in two runs at the plate. “Coming off that stretch with six games in four days (last week), we were definitely shooting to get this extra day off before we start the next series.”
Four of the six Grays who got to the plate in the first inning had hits with Lopez singling, stealing second and scoring on the first of three Dylan Wolbert hits with his first of two doubles. Rhoades singled in Wolbert then came around on Cole Slaugenhoup’s single. Slaugenhoup was thrown out trying to advance to second after driving in Rhoades.
Lopez singled in a run in the Grays’ two-run second while Wolbert doubled, Rhoades tripled and then scored on Slaugenhoup’s groundout to make it 7-0 after three innings.
Meanwhile, Rhoades cruised through three dominant innings on 34 pitches and retiring all but one of 10 batters he faced, including five strikeouts and just one baserunner reaching via an error.
But Rhoades tired in the fourth and five straight batters reached to start the fifth before Lopez cleaned things up after the Lumberjacks scored four runs with only just Trenton Gaffney’s infield single to go along with three walks and one hit batter.
Lopez got a forceout grounder from Karson Fields, but a throwing error brought home two runs to make it 7-4. From there, Lopez retired eight straight hitters through the sixth inning.
The Grays pulled away thanks to a five-run sixth inning as they batted around, getting a sacrifice fly from Lopez and RBI singles from Slaugenhoup and Caylor with two outs.
Limited to just Gaffney’s hit through six innings, the Lumberjacks (3-16) scored in the seventh when Fields tripled and scored on Ricky Clark’s single to set the final score.
Wolbert and Slaugenhoup each had three hits while Lopez, Rhoades, Tanner LaBenne and Bryce Rafferty all had two hits apiece.