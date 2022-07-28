Joey Lopez celebration
Buy Now

Brookville Grays pitcher Joey Lopez, right, is greeted by teammates Cole Slaugenhoup (middle) and Jamison Rhoades (left) after closing out the Sykesville Senators with an 11-7 win in Reynoldsville last Thursday.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

REYNOLDSVILLE — Swinging aggressive and enjoying yet another big night at the plate in the friendly hitting confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little Field, the Brookville Grays slugged their way to the Federation League finals last Thursday.

Breaking a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Grays pulled away and then once again held on for a 11-7 win over the Sykesville Senators to win the best-of-five series in a full five games.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos