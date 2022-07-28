REYNOLDSVILLE — Swinging aggressive and enjoying yet another big night at the plate in the friendly hitting confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little Field, the Brookville Grays slugged their way to the Federation League finals last Thursday.
Breaking a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Grays pulled away and then once again held on for a 11-7 win over the Sykesville Senators to win the best-of-five series in a full five games.
At Reynoldsville, the Grays outscored the Senators 32-17 in their three wins — 11-4 and 10-6 in games one and three — with the Senators winning games two and four at Brookville’s McKinley Field by a margin of 20-2.
So much for home-field advantage.
“For whatever reason, when we’re on this field, we see the ball really well and we knew Wookie (Senators starter Dan Wascovich) was going to attack us,” said Joey Lopez, who threw the final three innings to get the win. “He’s the most efficient pitcher in the league. He’s got to be. And know what he did to us Sunday, our approach was to go up and look for our pitch and if it was, to attack it.”
Lopez, the number two hitter in the Grays lineup, actually went 0-for-4 as did one of their other reliable bats in Nathan Bonfardine. However, the Grays banged out 16 hits, 13 off Wascovich in six innings, and got three more home runs with Dillon Wolbert’s two-run shot in the first, Geer’s two-runner in the fourth and then Tanner LaBenne’s third homer of the series off reliever Brandon Sicheri in the seventh.
Geer wasn’t around Sunday when Wascovich went four of the five innings in the Senators’ 15-0 rout in five innings when he gave up four hits with no walks or strikeouts. Thursday, Geer went 5-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in to fill up a big stat-sheet night.
Again, the plan was attack.
“I wasn’t at the game Sunday, but I knew the approach from the past,” Geer said. “(Wascovich) likes to work quick, so I knew I had to be ready and was just trying the square the ball. We talked after last night that we had to come here and hit the ball better. We didn’t do that (Wednesday). We knew we had to come in and hit the ball hard. That’s what we did and everyone seemed to be on the same game plan.”
The Grays needed an effective night from the pitching combo of Brady Caylor and Lopez and Caylor got into the fifth before walking Devon Walker to start the inning. Lopez took it from there. Caylor gave up five hits and five runs, four of them earned while striking out two and walking three. Lopez allowed five hits while walking two to get the win in relief.
“My goal was to get three innings and I guess the adrenalin got the best of me and I got through four, but the walk in the fifth, I knew my time was done,” Caylor said. “But Joey came in and shut the door and that was all we needed.”
Caylor singled in Geer, who led off with a double, before Wolbert’s homer gave the Grays a 3-0 lead four batters into the game. Jake Mowrey’s three-run homer for the Senators in the bottom of the third tied it at 3-3. Both teams scored runs in the third before Geer’s two-out, two-run homer put the Grays up 6-4 in the top of the fourth.
But the Senators tied it again in the bottom of the fifth. Lopez walked Shane Price after relieving Caylor to put runners on first and second. Jordan Frano singled in Walker and after a forceout grounder, a single by Ryan Walker brought in Price tied the game.
With runners at second and third and one out, the double play bit the Senators again — the Grays turned eight in the series — when Wil Uberti’s liner to Caylor at short allowed Caylor to tag pinch-runner Brandon Simbeck before he got back to second. It was a bang-bang play protested by the Senators.
That set up a Grays’ sixth that saw them bat around to score four runs. After one out, Bryce Rafferty singled, Jamison Rhoades reached on an infield single after a diving play down the line by third baseman Shane Price. Owen Caylor then reached on a soft infield single that just eluded Wascovich by the mound and Devon Walker was unable to make any play quick enough to load the bases.
Geer then singled in Rafferty for a 7-6 lead and then with the count 3-0 on Joey Lopez, Rhoades dashed home on a slow throw back to the mound from catcher Jordan Frano to Wascovich and beat the throw back to the plate for an 8-6 lead.
The gambling dash was followed by Lopez’s walk to re-load the bases before Brady Caylor reached on an infield error that scored Owen Caylor and Geer.
LaBenne led off the seventh with a solo homer to make it 11-6. Frano doubled and scored when Ryan Walker’s single to left was misplayed, but that’s as close as it got and the Grays left town with a hard-fought series win.
“Playing a five-game series isn’t easy. It’s strenuous on the arms and we had a couple guys, with Jamo (Rhoades) throwing seven in game three and game four with Hunter able to finish, we were able to bump Brady and me to tonight,” Lopez said. “Brady has had an outstanding season on the mound and at the plate and we trust him out there with the ball on the bump. Knowing he was coming in with some rest because we were able to extend in those other games was big.”
NOTES: The Grays out-homered the Senators, 7-5, all 12 homers coming in Reynoldsville. … Geer wound up 7-for-11 in his three games in the series while Brady Caylor wound up 9-for-18. Also hitting .500 for the series was LaBenne at 7-for-14. … Brandon Sicheri, Frano and Ryan Walker each had two hits Thursday for the Senators. Devon Walker finished 11-for-18 in the series to lead the Senators. Price was 6-for-13 with three of the five Senators long balls.
In last Wednesday’s game:
WED., July 20
Senators 5, Grays 2
At McKinley Field, the no-go for the home team theme continued to run strong for the Federation League semifinal series as Tylor Herzing helped key the Senators’ four-run sixth inning that turned a 2-1 deficit into what turned out to be the final score.
After Garrett Prosper doubled to start the inning, Herzing drove a Hunter Geer offering deep into the gap to tie the game. He then scored on a wild pitch to give the Senators the lead for good.
“Watching in earlier innings, he liked to start off fastball and that was my approach, look for a fastball and I swung at the first pitch and found it,” said Herzing, who singled and scored the Senators’ first run in the fourth inning on Jake Mowrey’s two-out single.
“Mowrey is really a second leadoff hitter batting ninth,” Senators manager Paul Roman said.
With one out in the sixth, the speedy Mowrey tripled deep to center and scored when Devon Walker followed with a single to right. A two-out dropped fly ball brought home Walker for the fifth run of the inning.
The three-run lead was protected the final two innings by Phil Myers, the Senators’ ace left-hander going on three days’ rest after losing the opener to the Grays on Saturday.
Myers went the final four scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking one and striking out three. He had to work out of a two-on and no outs jam in the fifth with his team still trailing 2-1. He walked Joey Lopez and gave up a single to Brady Caylor, but got Dillon Wolbert and Nathan Bonfardine to fly out and Cole Slaugenhoup to ground out to end the threat.
“I felt a lot better than Saturday. I had more control with my fastball and I threw more of them tonight. I didn’t have my best stuff Saturday and was trying to nitpick and they’re a heckuva lineup and won’t strike out much,” Myers said. “Tonight, I had more fastball control, sitting more on corners and was trying to get more soft contact.”
In the sixth, the Grays had runners on first and second with one out when third baseman Shane Price made a hustling, sliding catch of Geer’s foul popout near the Senators’ dugout. Myers then retired the final four batters he faced to even up the series.
The Grays scored both of their runs off Senators starter Brandon Simbeck, who kept his team in the game with his three innings of work. Bonfardine doubled in Wolbert with two outs in the first inning and Caylor doubled in pinch-runner Geer, who ran for Blaise Roush after he started the third with a single.
It was Roush who kept the Senators off the board in his three innings out of the gate, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out one before Geer relieved him in the fourth. The Grays walked Price intentionally in the first to load the bases, then got Jordan Frano to hit into an inning-ending double play.
In the fifth, Frano lined into an inning-ending double play, making it the fifth double play induced by the Grays in an 11-inning span dating back to Tuesday’s game.
But in the sixth inning, the Senators broke through.