BROOKVILLE — Tuesday’s wet weather led to the Brookville Grays postponing their games scheduled at McKinley Field with the Clearfield Chiefs.
No makeup date was scheduled by press time for the regular game or the resumption of their suspended game from June 13 at McKinley that had the Grays leading the Chiefs 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Wednesday, the Grays were scheduled to visit the Sykesville Senators in Reynoldsville in a makeup of last Thursday’s scheduled game.
Thursday, the 5-3 Grays were scheduled to visit the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field before Sunday’s home game with Rossiter starting at 2 p.m.
Going into Wednesday, the Federation League standings had the Senators at 7-2 followed by the Grays, Rossiter (5-5), Clearfield (2-5) and the Rockets (1-5).
Last Sunday, the Grays dropped a 5-2 game at Rossiter as the Miners rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Grays starter Ty Carrier took a three-hit shutout into the sixth before singles by Addison Neal and Isaac London set up Anthony Maseto’s two-run triple to tie the game. Kane McCall relieved Carrier and Dakota Long singled in Maseto to give the Miners the lead for good.
Landon Neal’s sacrifice fly and Ty Limrick’s RBI single with two outs completed the Miners rally. Maseto threw the final two scoreless innings at the Grays to get the win in relief, walking one and striking out one while giving up one hit.
The Grays scored a run in the third inning when Miners starter Branson Scarantine walked Cole LaBenne with the bases loaded. The other Grays run came in the fifth when Owen Caylor’s sacrifice fly scored Trent Corle.
Maseto and Coy Martino each had two hits for the Miners, who improved to 5-5.
The Grays, who dropped to 5-3, managed six hits. Caylor doubled. Carrier took the loss, giving up six hits in his five-plus innings that took just 62 pitches. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.