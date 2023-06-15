BROOKVILLE — A light but steady rain eventually made McKinley Field unplayable and suspended the Clearfield Chiefs’ trip to play the Brookville Grays Tuesday night.
The Grays led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before conditions were poor enough for the umpiring crew to stop the game.
Brookville scored all four runs in the bottom of the first inning after two outs when Zayn Hargenrader doubled in all three runs with the bases loaded and scored when Bryson Huwar singled him in.
Grays starter Hunter Geer threw four scoreless innings, giving up a single to the Chiefs’ Cole Bloom in the first inning and a double to Hayvin Bumbarger to lead off the second inning. He walked two and struck out three.
Elijah Quick started for the Chiefs. The only other hit he allowed was a one-out single to Dillon Wolbert in the bottom of the third. He walked one with no strikeouts.
The game will likely be completed on June 27 when the Chiefs visit Brookville again.
The Grays (3-2) were scheduled to host Rossiter Thursday before hosting Sykesville Sunday at 2 p.m. Next week, the Grays are off until Thursday with a trip to Sykesville in Reynoldsville.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 11
Grays 4, DuBois 2
At Showers Field, stranding 13 runners on base, but making the most of their five hits, the Brookville Grays escaped Showers Field with a 4-2 win over the DuBois Rockets Sunday afternoon.
Three of those five hits came in the Grays’ three-run top of the first inning against Rockets starter Joe Tettis who was making his Federation League season debut.
Singles by Hunter Geer and Jamison Rhoades followed by a walk to Dillon Wolbert set up Tanner LaBenne’s two-run double. Bryson Huwar’s groundout two batters later scored Wolbert and the Grays had all the runs they wound up needing.
The Grays improved to 3-2 while the rebuilding Rockets, outscored 44-7 in two lopsided losses to Sykesville and Clearfield, dropped to 0-3.
Rockets starting pitcher Joe Tettis was the only returning player in the lineup from last year’s team that lost to the Grays in the finals. While he and reliever Buddy Lines combined two walk 12 Grays, there were plenty of rain drops that both teams danced around to limit the scoring on a day with few hard-hit balls. The only other run scored by the Grays came in the sixth when Rockets reliever Buddy Lines walked the bases loaded before a Dane Lyle groundout scored Trent Corle.
Grays starter Tom Amsler went the first three innings and gave up both Rockets runs before Drew Beichner went the final four innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
“Just fill up the zone, that’s all I’m looking to do and I knew my defense would make plays for me today,” said Beichner, the 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate who gave up three hits while striking out four and walking one. It was his second relief outing of the season after a no-decision in three innings of relief in a walk-off loss at Rossiter on June 1.
Beichner had help defensively, indeed. In the fourth, the first two batters he faced singled with Danny Dixon singling and stealing second before Trenton Gaffney singled to center where Hunter Geer, seemingly flat-footed, fired a one-hopper to the plate where catcher Jamison Rhoades received the throw then dove to get Dixon going head-first into home plate.
Rhoades tagged Dixon on the ankle before Dixon’s outstretched hands reached the plate for the first out of the inning. Beichner then got a groundout and strikeout to end the inning.
In the sixth, Rockets catcher Riley Smith doubled for his third hit of the game but Tettis’ line shot right to Grays shortstop Zayn Hargenrader turned into an easy double play with Smith off the bag and too far away to scramble back.
With the Grays holding on to their two-run lead in the seventh, Gaffney singled for a second time and was standing on second base with two outs with Ethan Spellan up. A wild pitch over Rhoades’ head bounced back to him and he easily threw out Gaffney trying to advance to third for the final out.
“Timely plays,” Beichner nodded. “Every game we’ve been in this year has been close. It’s so much fun, these guys make it fun even if you’re not in the lineup.
The Rockets quickly made it 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Smith singled with one out and scored on Trey Wingard’s single two batters later. In the third, Austin Mitchell walked with one out, moved to third on Smith’s hit-and-run single and scored when Tettis’ popout to shallow right field was far enough for Mitchell to tag and beat second baseman Owen Caylor’s throw to the plate.
THURSDAY, June 8
Sykesville 6, Grays 3
At Reynoldsville, Sykesville’s Jake Mowrey homered twice to lead the Senators past the Grays.
Mowrey’s second homer, a two-out, three-run shot slicing over the short fence in left-center field at the Reynoldsville Little League put the Senators up 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
It was Mowrey and Senators starter Brandon Simbeck that led the way. Simbeck went the first six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with no walks and one strikeout before Brandon Sicheri nailed down the save in the seventh.
Mowrey’s first home run was a solo shot in the Senators’ three-run third inning, a no-doubter to right field on a two-strike pitch from Grays starter Dane Lyle.
Three batters later, the Senators had a 3-1 lead after a Sicheri infield single, Damon Foster double and Devon Walker two-run single.
Then in the fourth, with runners on first and third and two outs — the Grays had just picked off Will Uberti off first base before Owen Caylor walked Rick Clark — Mowrey took his normal approach and wound up getting it over the short fence in left-center for a decisive three-run homer.
The Grays scored an unearned run in the third when Zayn Hargenrader scored on a throwing error that got away at first base on a double-play ball hit by Hunter Geer, allowing Hargenrader to score.
Simbeck then retired the next eight straight hitters through the first out of the sixth inning.
But as is the case in Reynoldsville, no lead is comfortable. Dante Armanini singled off Simbeck with one out in the sixth before Geer got the Grays within 6-3 with a two-run homer.
That lead continued into the seventh where Simbeck navigated through a scoreless inning to get the save, stranding the bases loaded. Tylor Herzing made a nice grab of Nathan Bonfardine’s liner to shortstop and after Sicheri walked Hargenrader, he got Owen Caylor to ground out to end the threat and game.
Lyle took the loss for the Grays, giving up three runs in the first three innings on five hits with two walks. Caylor finished the game, giving up three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out two.