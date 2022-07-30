DuBOIS — Down a run with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Brookville Grays struck again and now they’re one win away from winning an unlikely Federation League title.

Saturday night’s 5-4 win over the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field made it three straight wins over the two-time defending champions after falling down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Now they can clinch it at home at McKinley Field Sunday at 5 p.m.

