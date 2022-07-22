REYNOLDSVILLE — Swinging aggressive and enjoying yet another big night at the plate in the friendly hitting confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little Field, the Brookville Grays slugged their way to the Federation League finals.

Breaking a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Grays pulled away and then once again held on for a 11-7 win over the Sykesville Senators to win the best-of-five series in a full five games.

