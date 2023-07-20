One baseball team begins the postseason this weekend while the other had its season end last week.
The Brookville Grays open the Federation League semifinals Sunday at McKinley Field starting at 2 p.m. Their best-of-five foe will be Rossiter.
The league’s final standings had the Sykesville Senators earn the top seed with a 13-3 record with the Grays (11-4), Rossiter (9-6), Clearfield (3-12) and DuBois (2-13) rounding out the field.
Last week, the Grays received a forfeit win in Thursday’s scheduled home game with the DuBois Rockets. Their scheduled game on Sunday, a makeup with Rossiter, wasn’t played.
During the season, the Miners took two of the three matchups, 6-5 in a walk-off win at Rossier on June 1 and 5-2 also in Rossiter on June 25 in a game that saw the Grays take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The Grays beat the Miners in Brookville, 13-6, on June 15.
Sykesville gets the winner of this week’s best-of-three preliminary round between Clearfield and DuBois. Tuesday, Clearfield took the opener with a 6-1 win. Wednesday was the second game with a third game, if necessary, scheduled for Thursday. If Clearfield wins, its semifinal series with Sykesville will start Monday.
Weather-permitting, the Rossiter-Brookville series schedule would have Game 2 on Tuesday at Rossiter, Game 3 next Wednesday in Brookville and then if necessary, Game 4 next Thursday in Rossiter and Game 5 next Saturday in Brookville. Games 2 through 5 in the other semifinal series would follow the same schedule.
For the latest updates, check the league’s website at www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.
Last Wednesday was the Grays’ regular-season finale in a 7-2 win at Clearfield. The Grays’ got three hits from Hunter Geer and a 2-for-4 day from Brady Caylor, who also drove in four runs and doubled. Cole Slaugenhoup also doubled.
On the mound, Drew Beichner and Caylor combined for the win. Beichner got the decision, going the first four innings and giving up both runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Caylor threw three scoreless innings, striking out two and giving up two hits.
The Grays won last year’s league title by beating the Rockets in six games in a best-of-seven final after trailing 2-0. They haven’t won back-to-back titles since winning in 2008 and 2009.
JUNIOR LEGION
Fireman’s Club eliminated
After losing to SW Jack in the Indiana County League final last Tuesday in Indiana, the Brookville Fireman’s Club had a chance to still qualify for the Western Regional Tournament in Homer City with a play-in matchup with Westmoreland County League third-place finisher Monroeville last Thursday also at Homer City.
Monroeville ended BFC’s season with an 11-1 decision in six innings via the 10-Run Rule as four pitchers combined on a five-hitter.
Luke Burton and Joel Burton each had two singles. BFC’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth to get within 5-1. Sergio Sotillo singled in Trenton Colgan with two outs. Monroeville put the game away with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Ladd Blake, Joel Burton and Landen Marrara pitched for the Fireman’s Club, which finished the season with a 12-7 record.