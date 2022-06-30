CURWENSVILLE — Sweeping a five-inning doubleheader at Curwensville Sunday afternoon, the Brookville Grays hiked their record to 8-3 going into Friday’s rescheduled game at home with Clearfield Legion Post 6.
Clearfield was supposed to visit McKinley Thursday, but the game was bumped back a day. Tuesday, the Grays host Sykesville before finishing what appears to be the Federation League’s regular-season schedule next Thursday and Sunday at the DuBois Rockets and home against the DuBois Lumberjacks respectively.
That would leave the Grays with just 15 games played. Two games remain to be played against Rossiter and the status of the June 19 game that was canceled by the Lumberjacks isn’t known if that indeed is a forfeit win.
Sunday, the Grays beat Curwensville 8-0 and 8-1. In the opener, Thomas Plummer threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 with two walks.
The Grays scored a run in the first when Tyler Young and Nathan Bonfardine hit back-to-back doubles. Cole Slaugenhoup singled in two runs in the four-run fourth inning.
In the second game, Joey Lopez and Blaise Roush combined for the win on the mound with Lopez going the first three to get the win, striking out two in a scoreless outing.
At the plate, the Grays got two doubles from Hunter Geer and two-baggers from Lopez and Bonfardine and Tanner LaBenne. Yough had two hits with a double.
The Grays scored five runs in the third inning to hike their lead to 7-0. Tanner LaBenne’s second double scored Brady Caylor for their eighth run in the fifth.
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, June 23
Rossiter 6, Grays 2
At McKinley Field, the visiting Miners put the first six runners on base and all of them scored in what was the Miners’ output for the night in their first meeting with the Grays this season.
The Grays scored their runs in the bottom of the first inning, which took 38 minutes to play.
From there, both teams combined to 5-for-43 at the plate over the final six innings that took just 80 minutes to play. It’s the third straight loss for the Grays, who dropped to 6-3, while the Miners in just their third game to their delayed Federation League start to the schedule.
The Miners got things started against Grays starter Carson Weaver as Isaac London and Addison Neal walked. Daren Byers singled and Neal scored on a wild pitch. Ruben Taylor singled in a run, Anthony Maseto reached on an infield error that scored a run and Matt Gourley singled in two more runs for the quick 6-0 lead.
Owen Caylor relieved Weaver and threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief before Brady Caylor went the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up three hits while striking out four with no walks.
The Grays struck back for their two runs in the bottom of the first when Hunter Geer and Joey Lopez singled to start the inning. Geer scored on a passed ball and with one out, Tanner LaBenne’s sacrifice fly to right scored Lopez.
Miners starter Anthony Maseto went two innings before Ruben Taylor three four innings, allowing two hits with one walk and one strikeout to pick up the win. Daren Byers pitched a scoreless seventh to finish off the win.
Kam Falgout singled twice for the Miners while Hunter Geer singled twice for the Grays.