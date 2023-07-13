CLEARFIELD — Continuing a busy final week to the Federation League regular season, the Brookville Grays downed the Clearfield Chiefs 7-2 at Lawrence Township Municipal Park Tuesday.
The Grays improved to 10-4 with two games remaining and with third-place Rossiter’s 4-2 win over first-place Sykesville also on Tuesday, they still haven’t clinched the top seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Wednesday, the Grays were scheduled to host Rossiter, but the game was postponed with no makeup known by press time, before hosting DuBois Thursday. Winning one of those games would clinch the second seed and home-field advantage in the semifinals against the Miners.
Go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague for the latest schedule information.
Against the Chiefs (3-11), the Grays’ got three hits from Hunter Geer and a 2-for-4 day from Brady Caylor, who also drove in four runs and doubled. Cole Slaugenhoup also doubled.
On the mound, Drew Beichner and Caylor combined for the win. Beichner got the decision, going the first four innings and giving up both runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Caylor threw three scoreless innings, striking out two and giving up two hits.
At Reynoldsville, the Miners (9-6) dealt Sykesville (12-3) its third loss of the season on Tuesday to keep a second-seed possibility alive.
While the Miners play their final game Wednesday at Brookville, the Senators have a makeup game remaining at home against Sykesville Thursday.
While seeds two and three aren’t officially locked in, the No. 4 vs. No. 5 preliminary matchup looks to be DuBois and Clearfield. That best-of-three series is scheduled to begin next Tuesday at the higher seeded team. The best-of-five semifinals would start as early as July 22.
In other Grays games:
MONDAY, July 10
Grays sweep Chiefs
At McKinley Field, the Grays squared off for a pair of games to catch up with on the Federation League schedule Monday at McKinley Field.
The first game was a completion of a suspended game from June 13 that the Grays wound up winning 9-0. They led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning almost four weeks ago.
Then in the second game, a makeup of their June 27 game, the Grays scored 10 runs in their first three at-bats and pulled away for an 11-3 win.
Hunter Geer completed what he started back on June 13 in the first game Monday, finishing off a five-hitter with nine strikeouts along with four walks.
The Grays were leading 4-0 when the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth and Geer delivered a two-out double to re-start the scoring. The Grays batted around in the fifth for four more runs. Zayn Hargenrader was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Joey Lopez doubled in two runs with the fourth run scoring on a fielder’s choice groundout.
Chiefs starter Elijah Quick, who started the game on the initial date, took the loss. He was the pitcher when the game resumed and wound up going 4 1/3 innings, giving up all nine runs on six hits with one strikeout, two walks and three hit batters. Anthony Lopez pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Cole Bloom singled twice for the Chiefs. Hayvin Bumbarger doubled back on June 13.
The Grays put six of the first seven batters on base in the first inning of the second game to set the tone against Lopez, who started for the Chiefs, but left in favor of Quick who got the final two outs of the first with the Grays leading 4-0.
Hargenrader singled in a run, Cole Slaugenhoup singled in two runs and Lopez doubed in the fourth run of the first.
Brady Caylor, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in, doubled in one of the two second-inning runs.
The Grays made it 10-0 with four more runs in the third with Caylor singling in a run and Geer forcing home a run when he was hit by a pitch. Geer singled twice and scored four times in the nightcap, coming home for the Grays’ final run on Caylor’s second double in the fifth.
The Grays had 12 hits off four Chiefs pitchers — Blaise Roush singled twice off the bench — with Lopez getting the loss. Irvin and Will Domico also pitched for the Chiefs.
Geer struck out three and gave up a single in starting the first two innings of the second game with Jamison Rhoades going the final five to notch the decision. He gave up three runs, one earned, along with four hits and five walks while striking out four.
THURSDAY, July 6
Grays 12, DuBois 2
Playing at home for the first time in over two weeks, the Grays rolled to a 12-2 five-inning win at McKinley Field.
The Grays posted six runs in the second inning, then scored four runs with one out in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-Run Rule.
The win hiked the Grays’ record to 7-4 with a handful of games to get in before the end of the regular season next week. The Rockets dropped to 2-10.
The Grays took advantage of two infield errors by the Rockets to start their six-run second. Starting pitcher Owen Caylor helped his own cause with a two-runs single. Hunter Geer doubled in a run and Dawson Smail singled in two runs to cap the inning that gave the Grays the lead for good at 6-2.
Smail, the standout shortstop for the state champion Clarion Bobcats and Xavier recruit, wound up going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored to go with his two RBIs. He singled and scored on Zayn Hargenrader’s two-run single in the fourth that put the Grays up 8-2.
Then in the fifth, the Grays ended the game with four runs. Jamison Rhoades singled in two runs, Caylor drove in his third run with his second single and Joey Lopez scored the game-ender on a Hunter Geer forceout grounder.
Caylor threw strikes, giving up seven hits while striking out two and not walking a batter. Both Rockets runs came in the first inning when Madix Clark, Joe Tettis and Mark Lyons hit three straight singles. Clark and Tettis each had two hits, Clark doubling in the third.
Joe Tettis took the loss, going the first 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs, six of them earned on seven hits while walking four and striking out one. Trenton Gaffney finished the game.