BROOKVILLE – Ty Carrier hadn’t thrown a pitch in almost two weeks. Swing a wooden bat? In a real game? Never.
The rising senior at Redbank Valley this fall made his Brookville Grays debut by pitching the final 2 2/3 innings of relief and scored the winning run in the Grays’ nine-inning thriller over the Sykesville Senators in Federation League action Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Carrier, the third Grays pitcher, was thrown into the fire, entering the game with one out and runner at first base and the meat of a strong Sykesville lineup ready to greet the lanky right-hander.
Down to their last strike, Shane Price and Jordan Frano both singled, Frano’s pushing home Devon Walker with the tying run. With runners at first and third, Carrier struck out Ezeck Ollinger to end the inning.
“They are much better hitters than high school,” Carrier said, making sure the obvious was understood. “I knew I had to hit my spots and get my curve ball working. I was going to curveball with two strikes, that and my slider and my changeup was really working today. I was very excited to compete against these guys and it gets me competition this summer and gets me ready for high school next year.”
Carrier wound up giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three. In the top of the ninth, he stranded runners and second and third, getting an inning-ending flyout on a sliding catch by Dillon Wolbert, the game’s eventual walk-off hero.
“As soon as he toed the rubber, I knew he had some feel on the mound and I knew we had a winner,” said Wolbert of Carrier, who went 6-2 with a 1.96 ERA for the D9 Class 2A champion Bulldogs. “Then he goes up and gets a hit, I felt like a proud father.”
In the bottom of the ninth, Carrier led off with his single, a soft liner down the left field line after starting his at-bat against Isaac Knarr 0-2 before working it to 2-2.
“I didn’t even know I was hitting until they told me I was,” said Carrier, who confirmed he didn’t hit in batting practice nor had he ever swung lumber in any game. “I haven’t swung a bat in like three weeks.”
Hunter Geer bunted Carrier to second. After a Zayn Hargenrader flyout to right, the Senators huddled and elected to walk Tanner LaBenne to pitch to Wolbert with two outs and a base open.
Up to that point, the Senators’ reliever Knarr was rolling on both ends. He crushed a two-run homer to batters into the top of the seventh to start the three-run rally to send the game into extras and on the mound, he’d allowed just one hit with two walks and a hit batter going into the ninth since entering the game for Brandon Simbeck with one out in the fifth.
Knarr’s second matchup against Wolbert, who flew out to center in the seventh, went Wolbert’s way as he drove a Knarr pitch into the right-center field gap, allowing Carrier to easily scamper home from second.
“(Knarr) was trying to go in on my hands in my first at-bat and then my second at-bat, he threw one middle away and I just went with the pitch,” said Wolbert, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Grays starter Thomas Plummer made a strong season debut, needing just 36 pitches — 30 strikes, 6 balls with seven strikeouts — before Price and Frano singled to start the fifth to break up his perfect game. He wound up whiffing eight while allowing three hits in the fifth with a hit batter.
The Senators tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the fifth, Price scoring on Damon Foster’s forceout grounder and Frano coming home from third on a throwing error by catcher Jamison Rhoades on a Foster stolen base at second.
The Grays re-took the lead at 5-2 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth as Geer walked and came around to score when Simbeck’s errant throw on Zayn Hargenrader’s sacrifice bunt went down the right-field line. Tanner LaBenne’s sacrifice fly drove home Hargenrader. Wolbert doubled and came home on a throwing error by catcher Frano while stealing third.
Drew Beichner relieved Plummer in the sixth and threw up a zero before the Senators rallied in the seventh. Rick Clark singled before Knarr’s blast over the left-field fence. Jake Mowrey stole second, but was thrown out trying to steal by Rhoades. Undaunted, three of the next four Senators singled — Walker, Price and Frano — to tie things up to force extras.
The 5-2 Grays go back to Reynoldsville to play Sykesville for the final time in the regular season on Thursday before Sunday’s trip to Rossiter at 2 p.m. Next week, the Grays host Clearfield on Tuesday in what will also likely serve as a completion of their suspended game from June 13.
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, June 15
Brookville 13, Rossiter 6
Also at McKinley Field, after putting up eight runs in the first inning, the Grays pulled away for a lopsided win over the Miners.
The Grays sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of four Miners errors that led to all eight runs off Miners starter Landon Neal being unearned.
With two outs and two runs in, Jamison Rhoades doubled in two runs and after a walk to Joe Lopez, Dante Armanini and Dane Lyle reached on errors that pushed home three runs. Singles by Hunter Geer and Tanner LaBenne was followed by a bases-loaded walk to Cole Slaugenhoup.
Eight would be enough for the win, but the Miners got back into the game with three runs in the top of the third to cut the score to 8-5. Ruben Taylor singled in two runs. Matt Gourley and Taylor singled in runs with two outs in the first inning after an Addison Neal leadoff double.
Lyle, Kane McCall, Owen Caylor and Rhoades combined for the win on the mound for the Grays with Lyle going the first 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs, before McCall struck out all four batters he faced in the third and fourth to get the decision. Caylor gave up a run in the fourth and Rhoades threw the final two scoreless innings to sew up the game.
Geer and LaBenne each had two hits for the Grays while London, Taylor and Alex Shumaker had two hits apiece for the Miners.