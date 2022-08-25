In February of 1920, over 102 years ago, a 27-year-old Brookville native Andy Hastings strode across the stage and accepted his degree in Economics at the University of Pittsburgh.
The World War I veteran had his years at Pitt interrupted, and his age at the time was reflective of the times. He was a 1912 Brookville High graduate who never played football because, well, his school didn’t have the sport at that point.
But at Pittsburgh, after a stop at Kiski Prep, he was a star for legendary coach Pop Warner.
And a very popular student-athlete.
Pitt’s Dean A.B. Wright felt it appropriate to praise Hastings before handing him his diploma.
“Wright referred to his war record with base hospital unit 24 in France, his interest in all school activities, his splendid showing as a student and his fine work in athletics,” the Pittsburgh Press reported the next day.
And as Wright concluded his praise of Hastings, the Pitt band, in spite of the solemn dignity of the occasion, the Press continued, struck up “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here” and the assembled students broke forth in loud hand-clapping. Chancellor S.B. McCormick also paid Hastings a fine tribute.
That was a remarkable moment.
Hastings still has a spot on the school’s all-time scoring list a century later. He helped the Panthers win national titles in 1916 and 1917.
In a Pitt yearbook showing a rare action shot of Hastings running with the ball at Forbes Field, the caption of the picture reads “Well we ever have another Andy?”
Years later, Brookville re-named its high school gymnasium after their favorite son in February of 1939, some five years after he died of cancer. Hastings Gymnasium was a regional hub of basketball playoff games until the old high school gymnasium was replaced by the new building’s facility in the early 1960s.
Last week, the Brookville High School Hall of Fame inducted Hastings into its ranks and he’ll be honored later this fall.
After researching this amazing individual who has long since passed with no immediate family members to be found, I find this a great move by the Hall to add him to its ranks.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — District 9 is going to a committee approach for its football playoffs. That’s a big deal.
So after 10 weeks of regular season, a committee will determine what eight teams in Class 1A and what six teams in Class 2A are worthy of the postseason. That’s the maximum allowed by how the calendar falls this year.
So in Class 1A, it’ll be eight teams maximum among 12 total: Brockway, Cameron County, Coudersport, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Keystone, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegeny, Redbank Valley, Sheffield, Smethport and Union/A-C Valley.
There may not be eight teams that have winning records, considering that teams will not be just playing Class 1A teams this year with the newly formatted District 9 League. I’d expect two-time defending champion Redbank Valley to be the team to beat, but don’t sleep on Brockway, Port Allegany and Union/A-C Valley and not necessarily in that order.
In Class 2A, there are six teams, so one could say that the committee has spoken. It’s a completely open field with only seeding positioning at stake between Brookville, Central Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau and Ridgway. One should never count out Ridgway. I like Central Clarion this year and Brookville, if healthy, should certainly be a big factor in the race for a title.
The Class 3A bracket could have as many as three teams with Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Clearfield. Class 4A is just Bradford and DuBois.
A reminder on the regional setup, with the Coaches Poll predicted top three order from Media Day earlier this month:
— Region 1: 1. Karns City, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois. Other teams: Bradford, Brookville, Central Clarion, Moniteau, Punxsutawney.
— Region 2: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Port Allegany, 3. Brockway. Other teams: Kane, Keystone, Ridgway, Smethport, Union/A-C Valley.
— Region 3: 1. Coudersport, 2. Cameron County, 3. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams: Bucktail, Sheffield.
Curwensville and Clearfield are not members of the D9 League.
WILLIAMSON HONORED — The Clarion-Limestone community lost a long-time coach in Jim Williamson, who passed away earlier this summer. Williamson coached just about everything at C-L and prior to kickoff of Friday’s game between Central Clarion and Brookville at the C-L Sports Complex, Williamson will be honored.
All former players from whatever sport they encountered Coach Williamson are urged to attend this special opportunity to honor Williamson, who passed away in June.
Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton had Williamson as his coach in high school while playing for the Lions.
“I was lucky enough to have Coach Williamson as my defensive line coach,” said Eggleton. “It was great because I learned a lot not just about football, but about coaching from him. The players all played hard for him because he was a great motivator, and he was one of those types of guys you didn’t want to disappoint. This is going to be a very special night for me and I’m glad we were able to put it together. It’s a well-deserved tribute.”
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.