CLARION — Always a wrestler, Brayden Kunselman realized he missed the sport more than he thought he would.
Sidelined last year with a shoulder injury he suffered his sophomore season in football in the fall of 2020, Kunselman was unable to contend for a second straight District 9 title.
Last Saturday with a now-healthy shoulder, the junior Kunselman returned to the postseason for the first time since his freshman title run and took the 138-pound championship.
Kunselman had surgery in December of 2020 and his recovery still kept him out for part of the 2021 track and field season. He was able to start wrestling again in June last summer.
“Missing last year made me miss the sport. I always thought taking a break from wrestling wouldn’t be such a bad thing, but sitting out made me want to come back even more and win another district title after my freshman year,” Kunselman said. “I knew I could still do it even missing a year and that I was one of the best in the district.”
The 12th-ranked Kunselman (35-6) as per papowerwrestling.com, a D9 champion and state qualifier at 120 two years ago, backed up his top seed in an eight-man bracket and pinned his way to the finals with two sub-one minute efforts.
Against No. 2 seed Harley Morris of Kane in the final, Kunselman set the tone early with a five-point near-pinning move off a cradle in the first period and then another four-pointer off a second-period reversal for a 9-2 lead on his way to a 10-5 win.
Early on, Kunselman pinned Ridgway’s Samual Wolff and No. 5 seed Owen Deutschlander in a combined 61 seconds.
Kunselman nearly pinned Morris with a cradle in the first period before Morris reversed out of it. Kunselman added four more points with a reversal and two back points to start the second period.
Morris reversed Kunselman again to start the third, but the big lead was more than enough for Kunselman to get his hand raised for the first time in two years.
“That first cradle I had locked up wore me out holding it for so long and then losing it and getting caught in a flurry because of that, but I was able to score enough points, going non-stop in a match against a good wrestler. Whatever it takes,” Kunselman said.
Kunselman joins his older brother Keelan (2016 and 2017) as a two-time D9 champion.
“There was a lot of wrestling going on there in the first minute or two minutes, a lot of flipping around,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “Brayden is one of those kids who is very hard to score on, he’s pretty darned good on his feet and he’s exceptional on top, so it usually results in wins.”