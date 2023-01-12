Baseball talk in January?
The numbers couldn’t be ignored.
So the strange winter of free agent Carlos Correa seems to have finally concluded with him signing with the team he played with last summer in Minnesota.
He and the Twins agreed to a $200 million deal covering six years, following him passing his physical. Wednesday afternoon, that appeared to be the case and it was reported as such.
If that indeed is true, then Correa went 1-for-3 in post-contract deal physicals.
His journey started with agreeing with the San Francisco Giants for $350 million over 13 years back on Dec. 12. A physical led to the two not finalizing that deal because of the Giants’ concern over Correa’s right leg which has undergone surgery.
From there, the New York Mets swooped in and appeared to land a deal with Correa for $315 million over 12 years. Again, a physical led to the same conclusion and Correa went out and sought another suitor.
Correa, a 28-year-old shortstop, had signed a three-year deal with the Twins prior to last year, but was able to opt out after one year. He did, as it turned out, and is right back in the Twin Cities making an average of $33.3 million a year. That’s the second-best rate right now for the position, behind the Mets’ Francisco Lindor’s $34.1 million average from his 10-year deal. Correa was going to play third for the Mets had the deal not fallen through.
So what’s that mean for the Pirates? Well, the big money just isn’t going to flow through the Burgh. We recently learned that the problem between their star outfielder Bryan Reynolds rests in the two sides’ negotiation of a contract extension.
Reynolds, going into his second year of a 2-year, $13.5 million deal with the Pirates, asked the Pirates for an eight-year, $168 million deal according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Pirates offered over $75 million for six years.
Whatever one feels is the right deal for Reynolds, comparing these two starting points makes it very clear why Reynolds’ people requested a trade. Of course, the Pirates’ offer is way lower than what he’s worth.
So Reynolds, who turns 28 later this month, is under contract this year and arbitration eligible for 2024 and 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026 presuming no deals are made going forward.
This means the Pirates don’t have to do anything contractually if they don’t want to. If they want to lock down known costs for those potential arbitration years — the Pirates would likely lose an arbitration hearing if the sides don’t agree on a deal those years — then they’ll either trade Reynolds or work out some type of contract that they’re not near close to agreeing on with their best player.
POSTSEASON REMINDER — This will be the first year that Brookville hosts the District 9 Class 2A dual meet wrestling tournament and it’ll be on Feb. 4.
Expect that to be a very interesting tournament with at least Clearfield, St. Marys and host Brookville among the teams contending.
And just in case you’re wondering, it’s the first time St. Marys and Clearfield have been in Class 2A. It’s believed that both at various points in cycle history have opted to stay up in Class 3A, but not now. Could it change for the next cycle? Only if the programs opt to move up again, most likely.
The PIAA enrollment number for the largest number allowed by male enrollment in the two-class wrestling system is 291. St. Marys and Clearfield weigh in for this cycle (this year and next year) at 254 and 233 respectively. Bradford was 293 for this cycle.
The addition of the Dutch and Bison in the individual tournament will definitely add to the quality of depth at many weight classes at districts and for sure at regionals.
SUPER BOWL INTEREST? Let’s go with the Bills vs. Vikings in Super Bowl 57.
Why? Then someone will win their first to improve to 1-4 and the other drops to a still miserable 0-5. That’s a lot at stake.
The Vikings’ point differential over 17 games after going 13-4 is an amazing minus-3. They’ve scored three less points than their foes this year, which is incredible considering it’s 17 games. Yes, that’s never happened before.
The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games, another NFL record.
So there you go, something to root for. Continued suffering and an end to another’s bad run in the Big Game.
MY BOOKSHELF — Current reads going on in my library include Remember the AFL by Tom Steidel; No Place I’d Rather Be: Roger Angell and a Life of Baseball Writing by Joe Bonomo; Warday by Whitley Streiber and James Kunetka; The Bully Pulpit by Doris Kearns Goodwin; and the Path Between Two Seas by David McCullough.
The American Football League began in 1960 with the Houston Oilers, New York Titans, Buffalo Bills, Boston Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Texans, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.
Sound familiar? All of those franchises exist today in the NFL as the AFL merged with the NFL at the end of the 1960s. The league’s history is a very interesting one and the book takes you through team-by-team and year-by-year in great detail. By the way, the Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots now use New England, the Titans are now the Jets, the Chargers were San Diego but are now back in LA, and the Texans are now the Chiefs.
Roger Angell was the greatest baseball writer and the author goes through his life and times and how he approached writing about baseball in his own memorable way. Angell died last May at the age of 101.
Warday is a non-fiction work from the mid-80s. I read it as a teen, so I’m returning to a book that has stuck with me all these years. It was a realistic look at a post-World War 3 setting in the U.S. Yeah, not exactly light stuff.
The Bully Pulpit and Path Between Two Seas are on Audiobook. Both involve Teddy Roosevelt, the Pulpit delves more into his presidential and personal life and relationship with close friend and eventual president William Taft. The latter is a story of how the Panama Canal came into existence, a exhaustive work that details the history of that project and of course, Roosevelt’s eventual involvement after he became president.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or on Facebook.