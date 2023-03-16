BROOKVILLE — It wasn’t at all what the Brookville Raiders drew up during a timeout with 16.6 seconds to play in overtime of their PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against visiting Seton LaSalle last Saturday.
Not even close.
But no one cares.
Clayton Cook made sure of that.
With the Raiders and Rebels tied at 43, Cook tossed up a desperation heave from about 27 feet away from the rim as the horn sounded. Everyone thought the game was going to double overtime.
The ball had other ideas.
Cook lept for joy into the arms of Jack Pete.
The court was rushed by a jubilant student section.
The players were swarmed in a dog pile at the other end of the court.
The District 9 champion Raiders were moving on to the second round with a come-from-behind 46-43 win over the WPIAL fifth-place finisher.
“It was supposed to be a down screen for Clayton,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “If he got it at the foul line and had the shot take it. If he had to drive, take it. If he didn’t have the drive, at least take a dribble and try to someone in and kick to either corner. I am not exactly sure how it went south, but somehow we dribbled up to the corner. We got it to Clayton, and he knew the time was down and kind of turned. There was some shot in it. It wasn’t just a throw up. The rest is awesome for him in front of this crowd.”
Cook wasn’t sure where the play went ary. All he knew was he saw teammate Noah Peterson about to get double-teamed along the sideline in front of the Brookville bench with the clock winding under three seconds.
He yelled Peterson’s name, and Peterson somehow someway heard him over the din of the crowd.
By the time the ball got to him there were perhaps 1.2 seconds showing on the clock. There was no time to think, and he didn’t. He just shot it. And it went in.
“Honestly, not a lot was going through my mind,” Cook said. “I looked up at the clock when Noah had the ball in the corner, and I just screamed his name. I saw he was doubled and no one was on me. I was probably the only one who could get something off at that point. (It) was a little bit of a prayer, but it felt good leaving my hands so I just kind of watched it.
“I kind of just paused for a second. I was like did that really just happen? Then I saw everyone storming and I just started jumping up and down. It was crazy.”
Peterson had no idea how his teammate even got the shot away.
“I was double teamed so I (knew) couldn’t get the shot off and get a clean shot,” Peterson said. “We were going to go into overtime again. I passed it, and I glanced at the clock. It said 1.1 on it, and I was like there is no way he is getting this off. He just caught it and immediately shot it, and it went in.
“He started running, and I just started running with him and then there was a big doggie pile. Everyone was on top of us. It was just awesome.”
Four minutes earlier Cook had a chance to be the hero at the end of regulation, but his 3-pointer was off the mark sending the game to overtime tied at 41.
“The shot before (at the end of regulation felt really good when I was open and actually in range,” Cook said.
In overtime, Seton LaSalle (14-12) took a 43-41 lead when Ian March hit two free throws with 2:45 to play. Those shots came after the Rebels rebounded a missed free throw by March with 3:04 left.
“I am not sure what they outrebounded us by, but I am pretty sure it was pretty bad,” Park said.
Cook tied the game 30 seconds later with a layup, but Pete fouled out soon after that.
Connor Spratt, Seton LaSalle’s best player, missed the front end of a one-and-one before the Rebels were able to get the rebound and call timeout with just over 1:20 to play.
But on the inbound play, Brookville forced an errant pass that was picked off by Cook leading to a Raiders’ timeout with 1:14 left.
“It goes to our defense,” Park said. “Everyone playing together. They work hard. Everybody does. Nobody wanted to lose that game.”
After the timeout, the Raiders were able to hold the ball until calling timeout with 16.6 seconds left setting up the Cook game-winning shot.
Brookville’s defense gave it a chance to get the game to overtime after the Raiders fell behind 34-28 on a basket by March a minute into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Brookville went to the full-court press and quickly scored six straight points to tie the game at 34 on a Kellan Haines bucket with 5:19 to play.
“We definitely have the guys who can do that type of stuff,” Cook said. “We didn’t really do it until we needed to. When we put the pressure on, we got a lot of momentum. The crowd was crazy. That is the loudest I have ever heard it here before. That really helped.”
According to Park, the Raiders just believed it was the right time to put the press on.
“At that point in time, we thought was to risk it, time to try it,” Park said. “(Spratt) was a little tired. We just felt it was the right time to try it.”
What the press gave, it also took away as March scored on a fast break to put the Rebels back ahead, 36-34, with five minutes left.
The score stayed that way until Peterson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:40 to go to give Brookville a 37-36 lead, its first lead since the first half.
Pete then scored to make it 39-36, but Spratt answered with 2:44 left making it 39-38.
Peterson put the Raiders back up three, 41-38, with 2:07 to go, but Spratt hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the circle with 1:08 left to tie the game at 41.
“He has a step back, he can do a little bit of everything,” Park said. “He was hitting threes with the stepbacks.”
Brookville led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 22-20 at halftime and 32-28 going to the fourth quarter.
“We had a week off,” Peterson said. ”I felt we started slow, and we were only down two in the first half. We played C-plus basketball, and we need to play a B-plus or A game to win this game. I think our second half, we played that.”
NOTES: Cook led Brookville with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists three blocked shots and two steals with Haines adding 11, nine coming on three threes in the first-quarter, and Peterson seven. Pete fouled out with four points, six rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocked shots. ... Spratt had a game-high 22 points for Seton LaSalle with March scoring nine. Spratt needed 22 shots to get his 22, going 10-for-22 from the floor that included a 2-for-9 effort from beyond the 3-point line. He was 0-for-2 from the foul line. March added nine points for the Rebels. ... The Raiders were outrebounded 35-27 and were outscored by Seton-LaSalle in second-chance points, 14-2, but edged the Rebels 18-10 in points off turnovers.