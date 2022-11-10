HERSHEY — It’s never been better for the Brookville Raiders cross country team.
Last Saturday afternoon at the PIAA Class 1A Championships at Parkview Cross Country Course, the Raiders finished a best-ever ninth out of 23 scoring teams and wrapped up the program’s best-ever boys’ season.
In their previous trips to states, the Raiders finished 17th, 20th and 15th, so in their first trip to states in 20 years, it was their best ever on what wasn’t an easy day to run with the hot temperatures.
“We said our goal was top 10 when (assistant coach) Jenny (Fiscus) and I talked and we put that to the boys and we thought that might be a little lofty, so for the boys to come up with ninth, it was pretty exciting,” head coach Dan Murdock said. “When I looked at the splits a little deeper, what I was really pleasantly surprised with was at the mile, 2.5K and two mile marks, we were in 11th, then 10th and then moved up to ninth. The kids kept battling.”
The Raiders’ scoring lineup had freshman Ty Fiscus 46th in 18:28, senior Coyha Brown 90th in 19:08, sophomore Cole Householder 107th in 19:18, and juniors Alec Geer 154th in 19:57 and Jack Gill 185th in 20:31. Also running were juniors Brady Means 218th in 21:05 and Ian Clowes 219th in 21:07.
Fiscus was once again the third fastest D9 runner as he was at districts as Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won a medal with a fourth-place finish in 17:00.4, some 27 seconds off the winning time of 16:33 run by champion Thomas Smigo of Palisades. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was 45th, just 2.5 seconds ahead of Fiscus.
District 6’s Central Cambria won the team title with 95 points, 13 ahead of District 1’s Jenkintown. Also finishing ahead of the Raiders were the WPIAL’s Winchester Thurston, Eden Christian, Riverview and Our Lady of Sacred Heart, and District 10’s West Middlesex and District 3’s Tulpehocken, which scored 233 points with Brookville at 301 points.
The weather probably played into factoring into slower times by about a minute from districts from the entire D9 group at Hershey.
“The top three guys in the district are back next year and I told Ty that 46th was fantastic for a freshman and his goal is to medal next year (top 25) and that’s not an outrageous goal,” Murdock said.
The Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle and Anna Fiscus finished 74th while Anna Fiscus finished 160th. Doolittle crossed the line in 22:39 while Fiscus took 24:45.
“When I looked at Erika’s splits, she finished a minute slower but placed higher,” said Murdock of Doolittle, who was 88th in 22:26 last year. “When you break it down for her, she had a high-quality run and while we’re going to miss Anna, all that gives us something to look forward to next year because we have a really good chance of going back.”
Elk County Catholic and Cranberry finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Class 1A girls’ team standings while Notre Dame-Green Pond edged Montrose out for the team title after both teams tied with 78 points with Notre Dame having the fastest sixth-place runner.
The Lady Crusaders had two top-25 medalists with junior Grace Neubert sixth in 20:11 and junior Sophia Bille ninth in 20:25. Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl also medaled with an 11th in 20:42.
In Class 2A boys, Bradford senior Manny Diaz medaled with a sixth-place finish in 16:36. St. Marys finished 15th out of 21 teams. For the girls, St. Marys finished seventh as sophomore Gabby Pistner medaled with a 12th-place finish in 20:15.