RIMERSBURG — Coming off a 12-11 with almost all of last year’s scoring back on the roster, there’s no reason for Union Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple not to be optimistic about her team’s outlook for the upcoming season.
And hey, it’s starting on time. The Damsels packed that record after a Jan. 11 start. They won a playoff game as well, beating DuBois Central Catholic at home before running into a hot-shooting Otto-Eldred team on the road in a 22-point loss.
Building off that, Kepple is looking forward to the season that begins Friday night at home against Elk County Catholic. District 9 Class 1A sends a whopping five teams to the state playoffs this year, so that opportunity along with contending in the KSAC are on the checklist. Friday’s matchup is a nice barometer game for the Damsels.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Kepple, who enters her fifth season. “We’ve talked about the goals this year. We do have that playoff win under our belt, we’d like to be one of the contenders for the KSAC championship and the girls want to move to the D9 championship and the make a run in the state playoffs.”
Senior Dominika Logue looks to cap a brilliant career as she heads into the season with already 1,069 points. She’s committed to attend and play at Clarion University starting next fall. She’ll be in the middle of things of course from the beginning.
Logue led the team in scoring last year at 16.5 points per along with rebounding (8 rpg.) while also adding 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game. She’s a three-time KSAC All-Star and was a Second Team All-District 9 selection last year by D9and10Sports.Com.
“You can really tell she put the time in the offseason, which is just awesome,” Kepple said. “Coming in her freshman year, she started out as a point guard and she fulfilled that role again her sophomore year. She can do it all. She can play point or play in the post. We’d like to use her a little in the post at 5-foot-10, but she can do it all.”
Seniors Keira Croyle (8 ppg.) and Hailey Kriebel (5.9), and junior Kennedy Vogle (5.6) are the other returning starters. They lost their other starter, senior Maggie Minick, to a knee injury in the offseason.
If Logue doesn’t have the ball in her hands, it’ll be Kriebel running the offense. Croyle could be at forward or guard while Vogle is a guard.
From there, Kepple will look to juniors Hailey Theuret and Katie Gezik, senior Abi Gruver, sophomore Cheyenne Dowling and freshman Ava Wetzel to fill some regular rotation minutes. Seniors Kennedy Andrae and Mollee McCullough, and junior Grace Kindel are also part of the team’s sizable roster of 18 players.
Logue and Gruver are the tallest players on the roster at 5-10.
“I think depth-wise, we do have some people who are going to be able to do well for us,” Kepple said.
It’s a mix that hopefully can get the Damsels back to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
“The goals are definitely high, just because they’ve been playing together for many years,” Kepple said. “They’re saying at practice that this is their year.”
Rick Atzeni and Amy Vasbinder are Kepple’s assistant coaches.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kennedy Andrae, Keira Croyle, Abi Gruver, Hailey Kriebel, Dominika Logue, Mollee McCullough, Maggie Minick.
Juniors: Katie Gezik, Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret, Kennedy Vogle.
Sophomores: Alexandra Conner, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Strauser, Harleigh Strauser.
Freshman: Ava Wetzel.
SCHEDULE
December
10-Elk Co. Catholic
15-Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only
17-Clarion
20-at Cranberry
28-at Rocky Grove, 1 p.m.
January
4-A-C Valley
6-at North Clarion
10-at Karns City
12-at Moniteau
14-Keystone
18-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
20-Cranberry
24-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Redbank Valley
28-Karns City
31-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only
February
2-at Brockway
4-at Clarion
7-C-L
11-at A-C Valley
15-North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.