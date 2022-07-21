BROOKVILLE — The no-go for the home team theme continued to run strong for the Federation League semifinal series between the Sykesville Senators and Brookville Grays at McKinley Field Wednesday night.

Sykesville’s 5-2 win over the Grays dipped the home team’s record in the best-of-five series to 0-4. The decisive game is tonight at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field at 6 p.m.

