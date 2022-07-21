BROOKVILLE — The no-go for the home team theme continued to run strong for the Federation League semifinal series between the Sykesville Senators and Brookville Grays at McKinley Field Wednesday night.
Sykesville’s 5-2 win over the Grays dipped the home team’s record in the best-of-five series to 0-4. The decisive game is tonight at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field at 6 p.m.
“We’re struggling at Goose Poop recently but we’re hoping that the third time is a charm (Thursday),” said Senators shortstop Tylor Herzing, uttering the beloved nickname of their home field.
Herzing helped key the Senators’ four-run sixth inning that turned a 2-1 deficit into what turned out to be the final score. After Garrett Prosper doubled to start the inning, Herzing drove a Hunter Geer offering deep into the gap to tie the game. He then scored on a wild pitch to give the Senators the lead for good.
“Watching in earlier innings, he liked to start off fastball and that was my approach, look for a fastball and I swung at the first pitch and found it,” said Herzing, who singled and scored the Senators’ first run in the fourth inning on Jake Mowrey’s two-out single.
“Mowrey is really a second leadoff hitter batting ninth,” Senators manager Paul Roman said.
With one out in the sixth, the speedy Mowrey tripled deep to center and scored when Devon Walker followed with a single to right. A two-out dropped fly ball brought home Walker for the fifth run of the inning.
The three run lead was protected the final two innings by Phil Myers, the Senators’ ace left-hander going on three days’ rest after losing the opener to the Grays on Saturday.
Myers went the final four scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking one and striking out three. He had to work out of a two-on and no outs jam in the fifth with his team still trailing 2-1. He walked Joey Lopez and gave up a single to Brady Caylor, but got Dillon Wolbert and Nathan Bonfardine to fly out and Cole Slaugenhoup to ground out to end the threat.
“I felt a lot better than Saturday. I had more control with my fastball and I threw more of them tonight. I didn’t have my best stuff Saturday and was trying to nitpick and they’re a heckuva lineup and won’t strike out much,” Myers said. “Tonight, I had more fastball control, sitting more on corners and was trying to get more soft contact.”
In the sixth, the Grays had runners on first and second with one out when third baseman Shane Price made a hustling, sliding catch of Geer’s foul popout near the Senators’ dugout. Myers then retired the final four batters he faced to even up the series.
“Simbeck pitched great for three innings,” Roman said. “We wanted three or four from him and with LaBenne coming up in the fourth and he’s left-handed, I told Simba he was done and we brought in the lefty.”
The Grays scored both of their runs off Senators starter Brandon Simbeck, who kept his team in the game with his three innings of work. Bonfardine doubled in Wolbert with two outs in the first inning and Caylor doubled in pinch-runner Geer, who ran for Blaise Roush after he started the third with a single.
It was Roush who kept the Senators off the board in his three innings out of the gate, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out one before Geer relieved him in the fourth. The Grays walked Price intentionally in the first to load the bases, then got Jordan Frano to hit into an inning-ending double play.
In the fifth, Frano lined into an inning-ending double play, making it the fifth double play induced by the Grays in an 11-inning span dating back to Tuesday’s game.
But in the sixth inning, the Senators broke through.
Recommended Video
“When we get runners on base early in innings, we tend to string more hits together,” Herzing said. “Those double plays definitely killed us in the last couple games, but when we can string it, we can score a lot of runs.”
NOTES: The Grays/Senators winner advances to the best-of-seven finals series starting Sunday at Showers Field in DuBois against the Rockets beginning at 5 p.m. Originally, the opener was scheduled to be Saturday. … The Senators’ Walker, who finished 2-for-4, upped his streak to eight straight hits with a leadoff double in the first inning, but his hit run ended when he reached on an infield error in the third inning. His streak of reaching base eight straight plate appearances ended with a popout in the seventh. He’s 11-for-16 in the series.
SYKSVILLE 5,
BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Sykesville 000 104 0 — 5
Brookville 101 000 0 — 2
Sykesville –5
Devon Walker 2b 4121, Phil Myers lf-p 4000, Jake Felix dh 4030, Brandon Simbeck p 0000, Shane Price 3b 3010, Jordan Frano c 4010, Nate Farrell cr 0000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3110, Tylor Herzing 4221, Wil Uberti rf-lf 3000, Ryan Walker ph 1000, Jake Mowrey cf 4121. Totals: 34-5-12-3.
Brookville –2
Joey Lopez ss 3000, Brady Caylor 2b 4021, Dillon Wolbert lf 3100, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 4021, Cole Slaugenhoup c 3000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3010, Owen Caylor rf 3000, Kane McCall cf 3010, Blaise Roush p 1010, Hunter Geer pr-p 2100. Totals: 29-2-7-2.
Errors: Sykesville 4, Brookville 1. LOB: Sykesville 10, Brookville 8. 2B: B. Caylor, Bonfardine, D. Walker, Prosper. 3B: Herzing, Mowrey. SB: Herzing, Mowrey.
Pitching
Sykesville: Simbeck 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Myers 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Roush 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Geer 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: Geer.