BROOKVILLE — With heavy rain nearby, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams hosted a three-team meet against Elk County Catholic and Kane Tuesday afternoon and came away with a perfect day on the team scoreboard.
The hosts took all four decisions as the Raiders beat ECC (20-41) and Kane (15-50) while the Lady Raiders edged short-handed ECC (26-30) and Kane (18-38).
Individually, the Raiders got a strong performance from its duo of freshman Ty Fiscus and junior Jack Gill, who finished 1-2 in 18:35 and 18:40. Those two times landed on the team’s home course honor roll in the No. 6 and 8 spots respectively while Cole Householder’s fourth-place overall time of 19:15 just missed the top-10 honor roll.
Also scoring for the Raiders was Brady Means (6th, 20:19) and Coyha Brown (7th, 20:36). Also running were Ian Clowes (8th, 20:41), Alec Geer (9th, 20:50), Jacob Murdock (14th, 21:44), Evan McKalsen (17th, 23:17), Hunter Rupp (18th, 23:34) and Noah Shick (20th, 29:02).
ECC’s Julian Funaki and Adam Straub were third and fifth overall in 18:58 and 19:26 respectively, so it was a strong outing for the teams present for a dreary, rainy and somewhat cool and humid afternoon.
“When you’re in the beginning of September, the top five boys’ times were pretty remarkable for this early and it wasn’t one of those days in September where it hasn’t rained for a month and the course is like cement, so you couldn’t fly on it,” said Brookville head coach Dan Murdock said. “Those times from Ty and Jack and Cole, those are times we see on the honor roll that’s usually run in October.”
“Ty and Jack, that’s a great one-two punch and they work with each other and feed off each other and Cole might be one of the most competitive kids you’ll see.”
Kane had three boys running, led by Brayden Byham’s 13th-place finish.
With ECC’s two state medalists returning this year in juniors Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille, that duo led the girls’ race at the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in 22:08 and 22:57. Brookville’s returning state qualifier in sophomore Erika Doolittle was third in 23:06. Neubert and Bille were fifth and 17th at the PIAA Championships last fall.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Anna Fiscus (5th, 24:22), Ella Fiscus (24:45), Kaida Yoder (7th, 26:41) and Corinne Siar (12th, 32:26). For ECC, only two other runners scored with Gianna Bille (4th, 23:28) and Isabella Mascer (8th, 27:29).
Also running for the Lady Raiders was Claira Downs (14th, 34:40).
In the junior high races with smaller team lineups, the Brookville girls beat Kane (6-15) and Elk County Catholic (6-15) while the boys topped ECC (12-29) and Kane (14-22).
Sydney Murdock (16:13), Maggie Shaffer (17:26) and Seren Pospisal (22:14) finished 1-2-3 for the Lady Raiders while Liam Whitling (12:48) and Luke Fiscus (13;04) finishing 1-2 for the boys. Also running for the Raiders were Caleb Werner (16:11) and Ellis Reynolds (16:33). Whitling’s time landed in the No. 10 spot on the team’s home course honor roll.
Brookville runs at Punxsutawney next Tuesday.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
Brookville sweeps Ridgway, Brockway
Sweeping three decisions in a delayed start to the season, both Brookville teams swept host Ridgway and Brockway at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School last Thursday afternoon.
In a meet moved from last Tuesday due to wet weather, Brookville won both boys’ decisions, 15-50 over Ridgway and 24-34 over Brockway while Ridgway swept Brockway 15-50. On the girls’ side, Brookville edged Brockway, 14-22. Ridgway did not field a team.
Individually, wins went to Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber for the boys in 17:39, 40 seconds ahead of Brookville freshman Ty Fiscus. Ridgway’s Aaron Myers (18:43) and four straight Brookville finishers — Jack Gill (18:43), Cole Householder (19:45), Brady Means (20:11) and Coyha Brown (20:25) — completed the top seven.
Brockway’s Jed Manno (22:38) finished 15th overall.
In the girls’ race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won in 23:12, just under a minute ahead of teammate Anna Fiscus (24:10) with the Lady Raiders’ Ella Fiscus (24:20) finishing third. Also running for Brookville was Claria Downs (8th, 27:53).
Brockway had Madelyn Schmader finishing fifth in 24:48.
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
C-L at Rocket Invitational
At Titusville, the Lions were 13th out of 18 teams while the girls didn’t score as a team.
For the Lions, Logan Lutz finished 36th in 18:20 while Jack Craig (58th, 19:07), Colton Keihl (91st, 20:33), Nate Standfest (97th, 20:48) and Aaron Milliron (109th, 21:16) also scored in a field of 181 runners.
For the girls, Adisen Jackson (27th, 22:15), Clara Coulson (48th, 23:31) and Olivia Radaker (82nd, 25:30) ran in a field of 134 runners.
The Grove City boys and General McLane girls won team titles.
In the junior high races covering 2,500 meters, or half the varsity race, C-L’s Drake Edmonds finished 11th in the boys’ race in 9:49 while Julianna Schwabenbauer was 12th in the girls’ race in 11:10.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
C-L opens at Moniteau
At West Sunbury, both Clarion-Limestone squads opened the season at Moniteau. In the other team score, the Lions notched a 16-43 win. The girls’ meet had the Lady Lions winning a four-on-four matchup, 14-22.
For the boys, the Lions put the first four runners across the line with Logan Lutz (20:12), Jack Craig (20:28), Ty Rankin (20:57) and Colton Keihl (21:59). Aaron Milliron also scored, finishing sixth in 23:58.
The girls’ race had eight runners, four from each team with Adisen Jackson winning the race for C-L with a time of 23:17. Clara Coulson (3rd, 26:05), Olivia Radaker (4th, 27:52) and Madison Aaron (6th, 29:56) also ran.
In the junior high race, the C-L boys had four of the five runners in the two-mile course with Drake Edmonds winning in 15:26 and teammate Paul Craig finishing second in 16:19. For the girls, the Lady Lions won 25-30 as Julianna Schwabenbauer and Reise Jackson finished 1-2 in 17:24 and 17:31 respectively.
Both teams were scheduled to run Wednesday at Clarion. Saturday, both teams head to the Big Red Invitational at West Middlesex High School and Tuesday, they run at A-C Valley.