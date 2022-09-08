BROOKVILLE — With heavy rain nearby, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams hosted a three-team meet against Elk County Catholic and Kane Tuesday afternoon and came away with a perfect day on the team scoreboard.

The hosts took all four decisions as the Raiders beat ECC (20-41) and Kane (15-50) while the Lady Raiders edged short-handed ECC (26-30) and Kane (18-38).

