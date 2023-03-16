HERSHEY — Brookville Raiders sophomore Cole Householder was trying to pull off an impressive 2-for-2 medals start to his promising career, but came up short and finished 1-2 at the PIAA Wrestling Championships last weekend.
Last year, Householder medaled with a seventh-place finish at 121. This year was a rougher road as he finished the season 36-8 and takes an impressive 73-18 career record into his junior year.
Householder suffered a tough 7-5 loss in the opener last Thursday to Montoursville sophomore David Kennedy (38-11).
Householder, who went into the weekend ranked 10th by papowerwrestling.com, fell behind Kennedy 4-0 after one period and just couldn’t dig out of that early hole.
Kennedy tacked on an escape in the second period before things picked up in the third. Householder got on the board with an escape to make it 5-1 but Kennedy then took down the Raider to go up 7-1 with 1:20 remaining.
Householder tried to mount a late comeback, getting a stalling point and then an escape before taking down Kennedy with six seconds left to get within two at 7-5. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Raider dropped in the consey bracket.
He bounced back in a big way though with an 11-3 major decision of Montour junior Anthony Orlandini, who fell to 40-13 with the loss.
Householder grabbed the momentum with a takedown with four seconds left in the first period and rolled from there. He added two more takedowns in the second for a 6-2 lead, then took down Orlandini twice more in the third to come away with the major decision.
Householder then had his weekend come to an end early Friday morning with an 10-3 loss to Pen Argyl freshman Collin Ramsey.
— In all, District 9 collected nine top-eight medals with Householder’s teammate Jackson Zimmerman the lone finalist with his second at 189 pounds.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler each made the consolation finals and finished third with wins at 114 and 172 pounds. Clearfield’s Brady Collins and Port Allegany’s Carson Neely were fourth at 139 and heavyweight respectively.
Brockway’s Gavin Thompson finished fifth at heavyweight while Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Brayden McFetridge were seventh at 107 and 215, and the Berries’ Eli Brosius was eighth at 121.
— Courier-Express sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.